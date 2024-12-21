Venezuela Doesn’t Want Their ‘Migrants’ Back But Tom Homan Has a Plan

Tom Homan will be ready to take off on Day 1. It’s easy to have a lot of faith in him. He cares about the trafficked women and children. Mr. Homan cares about the drugs coming into the country.

He has already set up countries to send Venezuelans to if their native land doesn’t take them back.

“They’re days are numbered,” Homan said. “I can’t wait until we get an administration that takes care of these people because they’re going to be arrested, they’re going to be detained and they’re going to be removed. I’ve been talking to several different countries and if Venezuela doesn’t take them back, we’ve got other countries that are stepping up saying they will. So they will be deported.”

The cartels are in 45 countries and in every major city in the US. It’s a disgrace.

Tom Homan: "The Mexican drug cartels are like a Fortune 500 company. They're in 45 countries around the world. They're now in every major city in the US, and they control the distribution. They need to be designated a terrorist organization & wiped off the face of the earth." pic.twitter.com/Fuk9j5ol2O — Epstein's Sheet. (@meantweeting1) December 20, 2024

Of all the presidents he served under, only Joe Biden worked to unsecure the border.

Tom Homan says he worked under 6 Presidents and Joe Biden is the only one who took steps to unsecure the border. And the reason he did it is for power, like placing illegals into the census so democrats could have more seats. pic.twitter.com/QPVQdrYqEV — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 18, 2024

