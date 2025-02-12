We Give Social Security to People 150 Years Old

During a press conference in the Oval Office, Elon Musk revealed that the Department of Government Efficiency allegedly uncovered disbursed social security payments to two individuals who are 150 years old.

“That’s the case where I think they’re probably dead,” said Musk. “Or they should be very famous. One of the two.”

He added that there are a bunch that have no identifying information.

We should know about all these very old people. So far as we know now, João Marinho Neto of Brazil is the oldest living man at 112 years and 52 days old.

Jiroemon Kimura had the longest lifespan for a man. Mr. Kimura of Japan (1897–2013), who lived to the age of 116 years and 54 days.

The oldest person ever whose age has been independently verified is Jeanne Calment (1875–1997) of France, who lived to the age of 122 years and 164 days.

There is an Indonesian man who claimed to live for 146 years and died in 2017. According to his papers, Sodimedjo, also known as Mbah Ghoto (Grandpa Ghoto), was born in December 1870.

But Indonesia only started recording births in 1900 – and there have been mistakes before. Yet officials told the BBC his papers were valid, based on documents he provided and interviews with him.

These American 150-year-olds still collecting their checks need to come forward so we can interview them.

