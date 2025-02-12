Radical DC Judge Orders DEI Webpages Back in CDC, HHS, FDA

A Bush appointee, US District Judge John Bates, agreed with far-left Doctors for America that removing DEI pages could harm public health. He ordered them put back in the CDC, FDA, and HHS by midnight. Doctors for America, a highly political group pretending to be non-political, sued to resurrect the pages.

Bates said Tuesday that the pages’ removal harmed some doctors’ ability to treat patients. It was done without any public rationale, recourse, or ability to challenge the decisions despite laws and regulations that typically require them.

There are no laws mandating DEI website pages.

Bush may have appointed him, but he’s radical left like the other DC judges.

Last month, President Trump scrubbed public health websites of all things related to “gender ideology.”

Doctors For America sued the Office of Personal Management and numerous government agencies. They claimed the removal could prevent doctors from helping patients.

Judge Bates agreed with Doctors for America and ordered the extremist ideology to be restored.

“No backend remedy could ameliorate the inability to provide all required care during an appointment time to a patient who cannot return in the future,” Bates wrote. Bates’ decision requires federal health agencies — including the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration — to restore by midnight websites identified by Doctors for America, the left-leaning advocacy group that initiated the lawsuit.

The group sued the Office of Personnel Management, the CDC, the FDA and HHS last week, claiming the missing information “deprives” doctors and researchers of ready access to data that’s critical to treating patients and addressing public health emergencies.

There is no end to how much power these nobody judges have.

According to the political website, they claim isn’t political; this is what they do:

Clearly, they are another leftist website.

John Bates Is Another Leftist Judge

Judge John Bates is known to us. He backed up Obama’s DACA memo.

He is a typical far-left DC judge.

Bates also sentenced Brent Bozell’s son to prison for 45 months for breaking two windows in the Capitol building on J6.

