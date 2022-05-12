We Know Where the Baby Formula Went — to Illegal Aliens

As you know, there is an alarming nationwide shortage of baby formula in the United States. Yet Joe Biden and his officials have found plenty of baby formula to keep illegal aliens well-supplied. Rep. Kat Cammack was told by a Border Patrol agent, who provided photos, that baby formula is being delivered to illegals crossing into the United States. She found out it is widespread.

This is infuriating. (video below)

According to videos posted by the Florida lawmaker, the Biden administration has been shipping “pallets” of baby formula to migrant holding facilities.

If you haven’t noticed yet, the Bidenistas don’t at all care about Americans here lawfully. They care about foreigners who will give them their permanent electoral majority.

Bidenistas want to make certain aliens coming illegally are loyal to Democrats in perpetuity.

“They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border,” said Republican Rep. Kat Cammack in one of two online postings yesterday — one on Facebook and another Twitter. “Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula,” she added, holding a photo of empty shelves where the formula would be.

Cammack said, “They’re receiving pallets and more pallets of baby formula at the border.”

She tweeted two photos proving the fact. “This was taken at Ursula processing facility [in McAllen, Texas] where thousands are being housed and processed and then released.”

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

HE HAS NEVER SEEN ANYTHING QUITE LIKE THIS

An agent told her, “‘Kat, you would not believe the shipment I just brought in.’ He has been a border patrol agent for 30 years and he has never seen anything quite like this. He is a grandfather and he is saying that his own children can’t get baby formula.”

She continued, “I don’t know about you, but if I am a mother, anywhere anytime in America, and I go to my local Walmart or Target or Publix or Safeway or Kroger or wherever it may be that you shop and you are seeing their shelves and you are seeing signs that you are not able to get baby formula. And then you see the American government sending by the pallet thousands and thousands of containers of baby formula to the border, that would make my blood boil.”

Cammack added, “It is not the children’s fault at all. But what is infuriating to me is that this is another example of the America Last agenda that the Biden administration continues to perpetuate.”

Democrats are inviting all these deadbeats in and they immediately sign up for free benefits.

Watch:



