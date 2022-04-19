We Know Who the Bad Bunny Was Who Chased Biden Away

By
M Dowling
-
0
87

Joe Biden told Barack Obama he is running for the presidency again in 2024. Perhaps that’s in case he hasn’t ruined the country by that point. It would be great for Republicans to go up against him. Who else do the Democrats have, anyway? More importantly, following that announcement, a big Easter Bunny chased Biden away when he started talking to the crowd about Afghanistan.

It was rude and humiliating but it is so apropos for the times.

Watch:

We know who the bunny was.

Meghan Hays is in charge of (bad) messaging. They need to get someone who doesn’t chase the President around while wearing a bunny costume for all the world to see.

Watch the Easter Bunny chase, Joe Biden, away again (the conversation’s a bore but the bunny’s worth the time):


