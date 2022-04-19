We Know Who the Bad Bunny Was Who Chased Biden Away

Joe Biden told Barack Obama he is running for the presidency again in 2024. Perhaps that’s in case he hasn’t ruined the country by that point. It would be great for Republicans to go up against him. Who else do the Democrats have, anyway? More importantly, following that announcement, a big Easter Bunny chased Biden away when he started talking to the crowd about Afghanistan.

It was rude and humiliating but it is so apropos for the times.

Watch:

Easter Bunny PHYSICALLY RIPS Biden Away From PRESS as Joe Begins Answering Questions at White House – Humiliating pic.twitter.com/oVZsGjuvYO — Benny “Libs Of Tik Tok” Aficionado (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2022

We know who the bunny was.

Hopping on a zoom call. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/voxLi3lA77 — Angela Perez (@ADCPerez46) April 18, 2022

Meghan Hays is in charge of (bad) messaging. They need to get someone who doesn’t chase the President around while wearing a bunny costume for all the world to see.

It looks like Meghan Hays, the WH director of “message planning,” was the bunny who interrupted POTUS’ comments on Afghanistan. Clearly Biden’s message was not planned 🥴 https://t.co/TZEgItIht2 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 18, 2022

Watch the Easter Bunny chase, Joe Biden, away again (the conversation’s a bore but the bunny’s worth the time):

Kayleigh McEnany SAVAGES Biden, left wondering who REALLY runs the White House after Biden tells Obama he’s running AGAIN in 2024 pic.twitter.com/hWg4wMG5r7 — Benny “Libs Of Tik Tok” Aficionado (@bennyjohnson) April 19, 2022

