Gov DeSantis Asks Lawmakers to End WOKE Disney’s Special Status

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the Legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state.

Disney, a company that indoctrinates young children into certain lifestyles, has a special status as an “independent district.”

They’re evil:

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

The kind of people who were the jokes on Portlandia are now in charge of producing children’s entertainment in America https://t.co/auyihRcdnO — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 30, 2022

In a surprise move, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he has expanded the Legislature’s special session on redistricting this week. They are discussing repealing the law that allows the Walt Disney World Resort to operate as a self-governing body.

“I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering this week,” DeSantis said at a news conference in The Villages. “Yes, they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 — and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District.”

Reedy Creek is the district that governs the Magic Kingdom.

DISNEY LIES

Disney demands laws change to suit them and they use their special status to do it. This includes laws most Floridians support – like the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. The bill is actually a parents’ rights bill for the K-3 classrooms to prevent grooming. Disney is currently using their clout to allow teachers to indoctrinate – groom – young children.

“What Disney did is sort of unprecedented,” Governor DeSantis said. He said the state is used to corporations using their power, but “what’s most troubling about Disney is not they had a disagreement with what we did with policy. A lot of people have a disagreement on policy. They used their platform to perpetuate what we believe to be a lie — that the bill did one thing it didn’t really do at all.”

He’s referring to the fact that the bill doesn’t ban saying ‘gay’ in K-3 classrooms. It doesn’t even mention gay anything.

In the 2021 legislative session, DeSantis’ staff worked to help Disney receive a special carveout in a bill cracking down on “Big Tech” social media companies that censored conservatives.

The bill was a DeSantis priority but has since been blocked in court. The state appealed.

The governor indicated that he wants the statute amended. There goes Disney’s carveout.

WATCH:

Math is about getting the right answer, not about feelings or ideologies. In Florida, we will be educating our children, not indoctrinating them. pic.twitter.com/BmhBXEljYM — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 18, 2022

Related