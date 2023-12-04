700 Venezuelans Arrested in Chicago This Year

This year, 700 Venezuelans were arrested in Chicago. Last year, six were arrested. They’re not sending their best, but we knew that. We’ve been warned. Despite warnings, the administration will not close the border.

Despite knowing Maduro is behind many of the single adult men coming into the country, the administration continues to encourage them to come.

In 2021, a total of 6 Venezuelans were arrested for crimes in Chicago. This year, 700 Venezuelans have been arrested in Chicago (up by 11,300%). I don’t feel bad. Chicago voted for this. pic.twitter.com/YhLvhpqrvx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 3, 2023

A leaked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence report warns that Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro empties prisons and sends criminals and terrorists to the border.

Border Patrol agents were warned to be on the lookout for violent criminals illegally entering the country. Several informants confirmed that many Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border are convicts. They include those convicted of rape, murder, and extortion.

In general, there has been a huge increase in single young males coming into the country from Venezuela.

In 2018, the Honduran President warned us that Venezuelan President Maduro was funding caravans of illegal aliens.

Mr. Pence, standing with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office, reported he’d spoken earlier in the day with the Honduran president, who told him the caravan was organized by “leftist groups” and funded by Venezuela, a country deeply at odds with the administration.

“At the president’s direction, I spoke to President Hernandez of Honduras,” said Pence, “he told me that the caravan that’s now making its way through Mexico headed for the southern border was organized by leftist organizations and financed by Venezuela.”

Venezuela’s dictator is only one of our many enemies sending single adult men, among 5.18 million single adult men.

