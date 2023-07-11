We Might See Mitt Romney Lose His Next Election

Sen. Mitt Romney is an all-around negative in the Senate. He took over where John McCain left off in moving the Senate to the Democrat camp on far too many issues. There is now hope of replacing him. Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs is an “America First” candidate who says he is “truly committed” to Utah.” That already puts him heads above Mitt, and he’s going for Romney’s spot.

It’s a mystery to me why Mitt is so popular in mostly-conservative Utah, but his popularity is waning.

The latest poll from Desert News/Hinckley Institute of Politics found that just 41 percent of Utah voters approved of Romney, while 49 percent disapproved and 10 percent were unsure.

Mayor Staggs told RSBN that he believed he could overcome the senator’s name recognition due to his low support among constituents and his anti-Utah voting record.

According to 538, Romney has also voted for Joe Biden’s agenda nearly 60 percent of the time since January, a major backstab of his state’s constituents.

Romney also supported the impeachments of President Donald Trump, voting to convict the 45th president both times, a move that Staggs called purely “personal.”

“I thought it was not reflective of the will of the majority of Utahans. It was incredibly personal in my view,” said Staggs. “I think Mitt Romney has demonstrated that he allows personal beefs to get in the way of good governance.”

“[Utahans] deserve somebody who is truly committed to the state, who’s going to represent their will, the values, and principles of the state, and be here,” he added.

Read more of the interview at RSBN.

Joe Biden encouraged Mitt Romney to run for the Senate. I can promise you this, the Biden Administration doesn’t want me anywhere near the Senate. I’ll hold them accountable. — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) July 7, 2023

As Mayor Staggs said, “Joe Biden encouraged Mitt Romney to run for the Senate.” That’s true, and it makes clear who and what Mitt Romney is.

Mr. Romney only fights for the establishment, the woke agenda, open borders, impeaching Donald Trump, and voting to dig us deeper into debt:

Utah needs another proven fighter and conservative in the Senate. We need someone unafraid to stand against the Washington establishment. That’s who I am, but I need your help to get there https://t.co/yg5tnTG4mV pic.twitter.com/qof9JQYi7C — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) May 23, 2023

