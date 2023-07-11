The Peruvian government has declared a 90-day nationwide emergency after an unusual increase in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases (182 new cases), a once-rare neurological disorder.

“There has been a significant increase in recent weeks that forces us to take actions as a State to protect the health and life of the population,” reports César Vásquez, Peru’s Health Minister.

Peru is not alone. Cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome have been increasing worldwide, coinciding with the introduction of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations. More than 85% of Peruvians are vaccinated.

Dr. Panda says GBS Is a Vaccine Injury.

A review in South Korea analyzed medical records of patients diagnosed with GBS following COVID-19 vaccination and found COVID-19 vaccines may be associated with GBS. The study identified GBS post-COVID-19 vaccination in both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

A systematic review of hospital records in Taiwan and published literature revealed an association of GBS with COVID-19 vaccination. The majority of the cases occurred within two weeks of vaccine administration and were mostly classified as the classic form of GBS or the acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy subtype.

A study in Mexico analyzed over 81 million people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. The study found that there was an association between the vaccine and GBS. However, the incidence of GBS was low. Most recipients (71 million) only received one dose of the vaccine.

The Mexico study was retrospective, and the authors warned it is possible that not all cases of GBS were reported. The highest incidence rates of GBS were observed among recipients of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

A more recent review of 19 studies on the association between COVID-19 vaccination and GBS also identified a risk of GBS following vaccination. The authors concluded:

Compared with classical GBS, patients with GBS related to COVID-19 vaccination showed unique clinical features, which include a more severe manifestation of the syndrome and more frequent bifacial diplegia. Hence, it is important for clinicians to have a high index of awareness to identify potential cases of bifacial weakness with paresthesias variant GBS following vaccination for SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Panda says Guillain-Barré syndrome is a known side effect of mRNA vaccinations. There is ample evidence to support this association. However, the Peruvian government continues to deny any link between GBS and mRNA vaccines. This is concerning.

Dr. Panda believes it is harmful in that they are keeping vital information from people so they can make choices.

There is much more on Dr. Panda’s website.

The CDC also monitors GBS and the COVID-19 vaccine. They report:

Recent CDC studies based on data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) have found evidence suggesting an increased risk of GBS among adults 18 years and older after J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination but not after Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. CDC will continue to monitor for and evaluate reports of GBS occurring after COVID-19 vaccination and will share more information as it becomes available.

