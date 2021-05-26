“We won’t be intimidated…yes, we have guns” says Kelley Paul as Twitter attacks grow



















The cesspool that is Twitter allows the Left to send threatening tweets but the Right can say very little, even if it’s true and factual. A case in point is that of Rand Paul. An unknown substance was mailed to him with a death threat. Paul noted on Twitter that it was right after he received threatening tweets from people like [idiot] icon Richard Marx.

Twitter finally took Marx’s tweet down — after a lot of pressure only.

Marx turned around and proved he was a total a$$ with this response (Ms. Levine here is a fool also):

Richard Marx wrote a brilliant song in response to @RandPaul: “It’s not my fault that people hate you.” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/qhSJ4rR6jN — Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) May 26, 2021

Marx’s perverse tweets:

Look at what this contributor to The Hill wrote:

Richard Marx has a Grammy, epic hair, & is married to the smoking hot @DaisyFuentes. Russian asset rat bastard traitor Rand Paul is an almost sentient box of Ogilvy Home Perm who got beat up by his neighbor & lives inside Trump’s colon #TeamMarx pic.twitter.com/mod3oM1Wkr — Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF 💉 (@taradublinrocks) May 25, 2021

There was a lot more of that with lots of lies misquoting Dr. Paul.

Rand Paul’s wife Kelley is just as courageous as he is and has a few messages for the would-be attackers.

“I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their “empathy and compassion” in their bios. Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the “experts.” We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns.

“Just this weekend. For years people like @BetteMidler have cheered Rand’s horrific attack and serious injuries.

“The former teacher of the year @RodRobinsonRVA tweeted that Rand’s attacker was a “hero” and urged Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to “step up”. Why is he still teaching?

“I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1, a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan

to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand.

“@DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence”

And the lies continue:

More lies. The violent felon who assaulted Rand admitted in court and to police that he had NEVER complained to Rand about the lawn or anything else. His lawyer used the “lawn dispute” excuse in the media and you report the lie as a fact, omitting his violent anti GOP FB posts. https://t.co/x2vAoeVELA — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

