Biden bows to Xi: Cancels probe of origins of COV-19 – Update



















Update: Doing damage control, the State Department claims they shut it down because their work was done and they wanted to protect Donald Trump. That excuse is just insulting. Biden said today he wants a probe to be completed in 90 days. They also claimed the evidence was of poor quality. So, why not get better evidence?

They are also trying to blame the Trump administration.

This is revisionism. Entire national media was publishing article after article calling it a debunked conspiracy theory before Pompeo and Trump even said a word back when Cotton merely raised the possibility in Feb of 2020. Some of us called them out for it back then. https://t.co/PO0SifvsQ2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 25, 2021

THE STORY

CNN.com reports that “President Joe Biden’s team shut down a closely-held State Department effort launched late in the Trump administration to prove the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab over concerns about the quality of its work, according to three sources familiar with the decision.”

Biden is literally giving China, Iran, and Russia — everything they want.

This inquiry and Biden’s response just came to light, CNN reports.

BIDEN CANCELS PROBE INTO ORIGINS OF COV-19

“Those involved in the previously undisclosed inquiry, which was launched last fall by allies of then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, say it was an honest effort to probe what many initially dismissed: that China’s biological weapons program could have had a greater role in the pandemic’s origin in Wuhan, according to two additional sources,” CNN writes.

Biden ended it because a “source” reportedly said, “questions were raised about the legitimacy of the findings and the project was deemed to be an ineffective use of resources.”

The probe was accused of being a “politicized effort by the Trump administration to blame China and cherry-pick facts to prove a theory.”

That is an excuse and it’s a politicization of the potential actions of a dangerous enemy and appropriate inquiry. The CCP might have let a bioweapon loose on the world. The CCP probably knew in November 2019 about COV and told no one. They also allowed Chinese nationals to travel the world as the virus spread while not letting them travel throughout China.

There is some less organized and less intense State Department inquiry ongoing.

Street Journal recently reported on, found that several researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized, a new detail that provides more proof about the virus’s origin being the Wuhan lab. It is not absolute proof yet but when put with other powerful evidence, it is very strong.

Biden, the Democrat leaders, possibly the intelligence community, and the media have thwarted all efforts to investigate the likeliest cause of the COV-19 — China’s bioweapons lab.

POMPEO RESPONDS

Pompeo blasted out a blistering response upon learning the investigation has been halted. He tweeted, “President Biden sides with China, WHO, and the liberal media on Wuhan virus—joining the “nothing to see here crowd” by shutting down State Dept. pandemic origin investigation I commenced. This isn’t political. America must lead on this.”

President Biden sides with China, WHO and the liberal media on Wuhan virus—joining the “nothing to see here crowd” by shutting down State Dept. pandemic origin investigation I commenced. This isn’t political. America must lead on this.https://t.co/9cjyeDmpj9 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 26, 2021

