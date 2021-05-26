Dr. Paul: Fauci perjured himself before Congress, gets gain-of-function banned



















Dr. Rand Paul, the senator from Kentucky, said that he believes Dr. Anthony Fauci perjured himself over the gain-of-function research NIH helped fund in China. If you listened to the testimony and grilling of Dr. Fauci by Rand Paul, you know he did.

Thanks to Dr. Paul, a bill passed the Senate yesterday — to loud applause — to ban gain of function research. [Why do we need gain of function when the negative outweighs the good? And we’re helping the CCP develop it as a bioweapon.]

Since Nancy Pelosi got earmarks back, Senator Paul is back pointing to the waste.

You can see it all in the tweet videos below. Senator Paul is a treasure and he has courage. He’s not a phony like most congressmen.

Watch:

Q: “Do you believe Dr. Fauci perjured himself in front of Congress [regarding gain of function research]?” SEN. RAND PAUL: “Absolutely. He lied to the American people.” pic.twitter.com/XkKjAdmhVa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 25, 2021

Here is a clip from the original grilling:

THIS IS GOLD: Anthony Fauci has been exposed by Rand Paul for his hand in ‘gain of function’ research that lead to the weaponization of the Coronavirus. Fauci tried to use semantics to get out of it but failed. Investigate him now pic.twitter.com/BzdAsbRdJ3 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 11, 2021

Rand Paul Gets It Banned:

SENATE: The Senate chamber erupts into cheers after an amendment proposed by @RandPaul that bans US funding of gain-of-function research in China is passed by unanimous voice vote pic.twitter.com/8fQ6hAWpuW — Forbes (@Forbes) May 25, 2021

JUST IN – U.S. Senate passed @RandPaul‘s amendment that would permanently ban all funding of gain-of-function research in China.pic.twitter.com/bXKITUQvEv — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 25, 2021

Senator Paul and the waste book:

Sen. @RandPaul tears into wasteful government spending on studies from the National Science Foundation: “Spending good, hard cash on X-rays of a lizard on a treadmill does not strike me as the most pressing concerns of government.” pic.twitter.com/g2Q6lWoyAg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 26, 2021

Related

















