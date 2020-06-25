Former Weather Underground leader handles BLM funds

Bill O’Reilly explained on his podcast this week that Black Lives Matter, a communist organization, is funded by George Soros and similar bad actors. The funding is very sketchy. Someone should investigate but no one will.

They are not supposed to receive money as a non-profit, but they do anyway through their alliance with a so-called far-left charity called ‘ThousandCurrents,’ which is tax-exempt.

Money to them is often funneled through ActBlue, a very far-left Soros operation. The money is laundered with everyone getting a cut.

In fact, 71% of the millions that Black Lives Matter Global receives goes to their salaries and consultants. The consultants could be anybody.

Tom Fitton confirmed the illicit relationship.

ActBlue handles the fundraising for Black Lives Matter and most Democrats. After their cut, the money raised appears to go to ThousandCurrents, and finally, to BLM.

THEIR BOARD MEMBER IS A DOMESTIC TERRORIST

We now discover that one person who sits on the board of ThousandCurrents is Susan Rosenberg.

Susan Rosenberg Human and Prisoner Rights Advocate and Writer Thousand Currents Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors Susan Rosenberg is a human rights and prisoner rights advocate, adjunct professor, communications consultant, award-winning writer, public speaker, and a formerly incarcerated person, ThousandCurrents reports.

A former member of the Weather Underground, she served sixteen years in federal prison before being pardoned by President Bill Clinton in 2001. She was and is a domestic terrorist allied with Bill Ayers, Barack Obama’s colleague for three years at Annenberg.

Rosenberg was charged with a role in the 1983 bombing of the United States Capitol Building, the U.S. Naval War College and the New York Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, but the charges were dropped as part of a plea deal by other members of her group.

Convicted of explosives possession in 1984, she received a 58-year-sentence. She was tied to the infamous Brink’s robbery. Her lawyers contend that, had the case not been politically charged, Rosenberg would have received a five-year sentence.

She was never apologetic.

After her release, she became a professor in New York and that move was harshly criticized by then-Mayor Giuliani. Now, as a board member, we speculate that she can help lead the organized astroturf riots we see in every city. These riots are NOT grassroots movements. And she has the money to do it.

These people hate America and have their minions tearing it down. They are also self-professed communists.