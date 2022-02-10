Liz Cheney Calls Her Voters “Crazies” In a Novel Re-Election Strategy

“Where’s Liz Cheney? The Wyoming Republican’s Exile From Wyoming Republicans,” The New York Times titled their article outlining Cheney’s absence from her home state.

“Ms. Cheney hasn’t appeared at a state Republican Party function in more than two years and hasn’t been to an in-person event for any of the party’s 23 county chapters since 2020,” the NYT report stated.

On Saturday, Wyoming Republicans held a major fundraiser, which has been labeled as the “biggest night of the year” for the area’s Republicans.

Cheney, however, was in the state capital of Cheyenne at an annual gathering for the Wyoming Press Association.

The New York Times wondered if “she is counting on Democrats to bail her out in the August primary — or even whether she really is battling to hold on to her office.”

Maybe she’s counting on election fraud. She certainly raised enough money from her RINO compatriots.

Cheney told the New York Times that she wasn’t going to spend time talking to “crazies.”

“I’m not going to convince the crazies and I reject the crazies,” Cheney told the NYT while gathered with reporters instead of supporters at the fundraiser.

In other words, her base is crazy. The people she represents are crazy, not her, all of them.

“I reject the notion that somehow we don’t have to abide by the rule of law. And the people right now who are in the leadership of our state party, I’m not trying to get their support because they’ve abandoned the Constitution,” Cheney added.

She is the one who has abandoned the Constitution as she tramples on the rights of everyone in her sights and declares people guilty of crimes without due process or a trial. It is Cheney who is trying to destroy her own party.

