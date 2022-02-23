Liz Cheney & Media Blatantly Lie About Trump Interview ‘Praising’ Putin (Listen Yourself)

Liz Cheney told a flat-out lie, which is nothing unusual for her, but a lot of people are not aware of just how dishonest this woman is all the time. It took J6 to make many people realize it.

She listened to an interview with Clay & Buck yesterday and fabricated a false narrative that suits the left-wing.

Cheney tweeted: “Former President Trump’s adulation of Putin today – including calling him a ‘genius’ – aids our enemies,” Cheney tweeted. “Trump’s interests don’t seem to align with the interests of the United States of America.”

Almost every media outlet is reporting the same thing, except conservative media. They took what he said out of context and left out critical lines like, It wouldn’t have happened while I was in office. We have the entire interview below and you can decide for yourself what the truth is.

However, what Putin is doing is brilliant and savvy. He is outplaying Biden in every way. Biden is dumb and Putin is smart. Those are just the facts. It doesn’t make me a Putin admirer, and I’m not. But does that mean it’s okay for the media to lie and call him stupid so they can blast DJT?

Most of the media also said:

But Trump also said Putin’s strategy was “genius” and “pretty savvy” and appeared to praise his military might.

“I said, ‘How smart is that?’ He’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper,” Trump said. “That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re going to keep peace, all right.”

The last line is sarcasm, and the tactic Putin used is clever. Putin can keep in sync with international law by claiming he sent in a peacekeeping force.

These corrupt ‘reporters’ continually claim DJT was a Putin puppet and weak on Russia. The opposite is true.

Biden is weak on Russia.

Spectrum News wrote:

In an interview on the conservative radio program “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Trump praised the Russian leader for declaring two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordering troops into those areas to carry out “peacekeeping functions.”

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius!” Trump said. “Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine … as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So Putin is now saying it’s independent — a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace, all right.”

The last line is clearly sarcasm.

CNN was right on it and allegedly fact-checked every word he said with their distorted opinions, but everyone knows what they are so why waste time going over it. Others did it as well.

THIS IS WHAT HE ACTUALLY SAID

