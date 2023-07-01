WEF Calls for Cashless Nations to Engineer Societies

The World Economic Forum (WEF) hosted the 14th annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China, also known as Summer Davos.

WEF focused on the climate hoax and central bank digital currencies. The CBDCs would fall completely in the hands of governments with a central global government. What could go wrong?

The WEF and allies want to use these issues to transfer more power to the Western and Eastern ruling classes.

During this week’s “Summer Davos” conference in Tianjin, China, The World Economic Forum (WEF) quietly partnered on multiple discussion forums with the China Central Television Network, a state media operation that reports directly to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s Central Propaganda Department, reports Jordan Schachtel at The Dossier.

The WEF lavished praise on China, reports Jordan Schachtel. WEFers loved the lockdowns in Wuhan, authoritarian financial censorship policies, and the Social Credit Score system.

Klaus Schwab, author of The Great Reset, which is what this is all about, has been a fan of the Maoists since WEF’s inception.

The WEF wants public-private partnerships like, say, Mussolini would dream about.

Yes, that’s tyranny. We are talking about tyranny and subjugation here.

EXPIRATIONS DATES ON MONEY REARS THEIR UGLY HEADs AGAIN

The World Economic Forum pushed world governments to go cashless. Economist Eswar Prasad told the World Economic Forum they could put expiration dates on the CBDC. He added that restrictions could target social policies.

Cornell University professor Eswar Prasad explained that the global economy is “at the cusp of physical currency essentially disappearing” and that programmable CBDCs and the technology behind these new forms of money could take the international economic landscape toward a dark path or a better place.

Prasad contended that one of the “huge potential gains” for digitizing money is the programmability of CBDC units and attaching expiry dates. Governments can also utilize central bank money to socially engineer society, Zero Hedge reports.

Over 100 countries, a large percentage of the global economy, are now exploring digital versions of their currencies. Almost half are in advanced development, pilot, or launch stages.

They can force the implementation of their CBDCs if there is another catastrophe. The WHO is already discussing lockdowns.

THE BANKS COULD BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

That same economist admits the potential for a ‘darker world’ where CBDCs could be gov’t-controlled. Programmability is a key feature of CBDCs, where governments, banks, and their customers could have total control over when, where, and how your money is spent.

“You could have … a potentially better—or some people might say a darker world—where the government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable like, say ammunition, or drugs, or pornography, or something of the sort,” he said. “And that is very powerful in terms of using a CBDC, and I think also extremely dangerous to central banks.”

Prasad is referring to the potential loss of bank integrity and independence, not the loss of freedom for the masses who will be socially engineered. Be prepared to lose free speech, guns, privacy, and freedom in general. Watch out for the social credit system. They can also put an expiration date on your money if you don’t behave. Banks are working on social credit systems now.

Central Bank Digital Currencies are being quietly developed in over 100 countries. And they will be sold to the public as “convenience”. It’s a snake oil sales pitch. It’s all about control. As I discussed with @MarkSteynOnline#CBDCspic.twitter.com/1wcwIETdG0 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 29, 2023

MASTERS OF THE WORLD!

Klaus Schwab: “Who masters technologies, in some way, will be ze masters of the world.” No thanks, Klaus. pic.twitter.com/vZMATqLeeA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 15, 2023

Related