WEF Has a Dystopian, Carless Plan for You in a Compact City

Last week, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board pointed out that the World Economic Forum (WEF) wants the number of cars worldwide reduced by 75% by 2050. The WSJ made the obvious comparison with the WEFers flying around the world in their private jets. Private jets have an enormous carbon footprint, but they are the elites. They won’t sacrifice a thing.

The Journal wrote:

The goal is buried in a briefing paper released last month called “The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility.” It points out that more than two-thirds of the world’s population will be urban by 2050. If we are to meet their needs and achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, the report recommends “electrification, public transport, and shared mobility.”

This will mean a lot fewer cars: “Reduce vehicles from a potential 2.1 billion to 0.5 billion.” That is a radical drop with fewer than 30 years to do it. But this, it says, “could slash emissions from passenger vehicles by 80% compared to a business-as-usual scenario—reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere by 3.9 billion tons a year.”

The WEFers’ plan is a SEAM strategy. They love acronyms and words that don’t reflect their horrid ideas.

SEAM is:

Growing the use of shared, electric, connected, and automated (SEAM) transport modes and a shift to more compact cities could reduce projected vehicle numbers in 2050 to just half a billion. Brilliant. They want us on trains and bikes and living in compact cities. They love the 15-minute cities where you will never travel far from home. Everything will be close at hand. They also want you to forget the American Dream and own nothing and be happy. The plan is to get 70% of the population into cities by 2050. Electrification and getting 75% of the people out of their cars won’t be enough. They want you to share your cars and rides. In conclusion, they write: In March 2023, the World Economic Forum’s Global New Mobility Coalition (GNMC) completed the first trials of a new Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool to enable cities to benchmark and accelerate their progress on sustainable, inclusive, urban mobility. The tool allows cities to assess their performance against three key pillars of urban mobility – Governance, Resilience, and Connectivity. Features of the UMS Tool include: – Mobility assessments: Seven questionnaire- based assessments to evaluate cities’ progress on sustainable, inclusive mobility – Benchmarking of results: Anonymized comparison of cities’ results to benchmark progress on mobility – Action setting: Based on results, take steps to advance action in different areas of urban mobility – Supporting resources: Compiled resources, case studies and best practices to support and inspire future action It sounds stressful. To make it more palatable, they call it a guide, not what it is – a social credit system for cities. They want to get everyone in cities where crime and misery flourish. They want to take your dream of home ownership away and limit your ability to travel as if you were in East Germany in 1970. These people have money and power. They keep propagating, forming new groups and all are authoritarian meant to control the masses they hate. They’re ruining our way of life, our hopes, and our dreams.

