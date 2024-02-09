WEF Philosopher Fears Trump Will Destroy the Global World Order

The globalists have decided Yuval Harari is one of the brightest minds on the planet. He now predicts that Trump will destroy their vision of the global order.

“If [Donald Trump is elected again], it is likely to be the kind of, like, the death blow to what remains of the global order. And he says it openly. Now, again, it should be clear that many of these politicians they present a false dichotomy, a false binary vision of the world as if you have to choose between patriotism and globalism, between being loyal to your nation and being loyal to some kind of, I don’t know, global government or whatever, ” said Yuval Noah Harari.

Oh no, really? Another reason to vote for Trump. And, of course, you have to choose between patriotism and globalism. They’re trying to destroy national identity and sovereignty.

This quote first appeared on Zero Hedge, Lew Rockwell, and The Armagedon Prose.

The prose guy has a different view from mine.

His view is that, given Donald Trump’s ego and some of the people he surrounds himself with, it looks somewhat bleak to the author, although not altogether.

He writes:

Trump, no matter the pearl-clutching rhetoric from the likes of Harari is not that; the best we can hope is that, given his excellent instinct to #DraintheSwamp, he surrounds himself this go-around with operators like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, et al. who are, by all appearances, more committed to the essential task of the day, so that humanity can at least get a beachhead and start to chip away until more steadfast, unflinching leadership emerges and really goes to town with the cleanup operation.

At best, Trump is the alpha, far from the omega.

Still, this nervous handwringing illustrates how weak Harari and his minions believe their position to be and should be cause for cautious optimism.

That’s not exactly what I see, and I don’t care about Trump’s ego. Trump is the alpha and not the omega, true, but I see him settling accounts with Russia to end the Ukraine atrocities and working something out in the Middle East with the help of a coalition. Then I envision him cutting funding to the UN, canceling the WHO funding, halting funding to terrorists – ending the contributions to both sides of the war – while, at the same time, shutting down our border as he deports criminals and terrorists and mandates work for welfare.

Then I see the harmful and crazed regulations cut as he dismantles the Paris Accords.

That is my vision, and I’m voting for it. If he can save our farms, our lifestyle, gas cars, gas ovens, strive for peace, close the border, stop spending, and cancel DEI in public institutions, I’m good. That would basically destroy the kook globalists.

If nothing else, getting rid of Biden and his handlers would be a great first step.

What say you?

