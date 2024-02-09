Hate-Trump Activist Michael Rappaport Might Vote for P** D*** Trump

Serious Trump hater and Hollywood denizen Michael Rappaport has found the truth. While on the PBD podcast, he admitted Democrats played him a little.

Yes, Rappaport said, Trump was abrasive and racist – the media said, and yada, yada, yada. He was a joke to New Yorkers, he was a ball-busting troll, the Orange Man, and he’s got mean tweets. However, now Rappaport says he might vote for him and he definitely won’t vote for Biden and Kamala. He also won’t vote for Gavin Newsom after having left California.

Rappaport then said, “We had no wars, life was good, and the economy was doing well.” He complained that the media played a large role in the disinformation.

He brought up the fact that he carried on about Charlottesville, but he had the wrong information; it was all a lie. The good people on both sides was a lie. “When you hear the full quote, you realize that’s not what Trump was saying.”

Rappaport said Trump isn’t the smoothest character, and he’s not Jesus Christ interjected one of the hosts, but “his policies and those around him way better than what’s going on now with the border. And you see what’s going on with the woke, the culture wars, the actual wars. Democrats have exposed their hand, especially the progressive left. You see what’s going on between Israel and Gaza. The Democrat party has turned into this DEI manifestation of ridiculousness, intersectionality, decolonization.”

“As much as I can stand pig d***Donald Trump,” Rappaport continued, “at least he’s ******* normal. At least he doesn’t want to turn my boy into a girl. He’s defending Israel, not the ******* terrorists, and at the end of the day, I’m a reasonable person.”

He is considering voting for Trump. What a turnaround. He has been saying voting for Trump is on the table since November. If you want to hear one of Rappaport’s prior vulgar, mean tweets, click here.

Anti-Trump activist Michael Rappaport is now acknowledging that he peddled fake news to attack Trump. He admits that the entire “fine people on both sides” scandal was a hoax. pic.twitter.com/NOs3uIbSyo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2024

Trump HATER Michael Rappaport SUPPORTS Trump After Illegals RELEASED From Jail Without BAIL pic.twitter.com/rdbidTNyin — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 7, 2024

