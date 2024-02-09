1 million Unvetted People Came Since October

Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner is warning about illegal immigrants with “various forms of criminality” who can make it into the US undetected.

Lechleitner says he is ‘baffled’ by sanctuary jurisdictions that protect dangerous illegal immigrants. “Sanctuary jurisdictions are inherently more unsafe because they’re letting these individuals out who have serious convictions.”

Border Agents Encountered Over 1,000,000 Migrants Since Oct. 1 alone. These are the people we know about. Anonymous people are sneaking in through both borders, coming in by plane, and using apps. We are the stupidest people on earth.

Chinese migrant encounters continue to climb, too. Agents have encountered over 19,600 since October 1. They encountered 37,000 total in fiscal year 2023. They are overwhelmingly military-age men.

The CBP encountered over 37,000 Chinese migrants last year, but they have already encountered nearly 20,000 since October. The CBP source says they have encountered roughly 150 Chinese migrants per day this fiscal year.

Watch the Acting ICE Director discuss the arrests of people guilty of criminals committing unspeakable crimes. They just arrested more than two dozen accused of child sex crimes and murder, but keep letting them in to destroy us.

There is a solution for this – don’t let them in.

