WEF: Solution to Getting Compliance – “Total Biometric Surveillance”

The Newsmax clip below from Eric Bolling’s show opens with Yuval Noah Harari – a much admired and quoted philosopher of the World Economic Forum. Harari has the solution for getting people to accept and comply – “total biometric surveillance.” He wants to “monitor what’s under the skin.”

This is the Chinese Communist social credit system, only worse.

Eric Bolling gets to the point of the growing problem of the kooks of the World Economic Forum – corporatism.

Bolling’s right – that is the problem. Big Government merging with Big Tech to form a fascist nation is what ails America.

Watch:

Related