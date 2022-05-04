WEF Prophet: “Humans…Are for Nothing” – Elites Need to Surveil

One has to love this World Economic Forum hero Yuval Noah Harari who foretells the future as a visionary adherent of transhumanism. Humans are useless and free will is a myth, he says. Harari believes that we need a new religion that gives us what the old religions promised, even eternal life. And it will come from the tech world.

TRANSHUMANISM

What are humans for? He says, “humans, as far as we know, are for nothing.” There is “no cosmic drama for humans”.

Basically, Harari says, people are “useless human beings” with no meaning or purpose who adhere to things like the fake news of the Bible. Jesus Christ is also fake news.

When disaster strikes, we can get that One World government with elites in control, but in the meantime, we have to prepare. He predicts the future will help us produce bodies, brains, and minds.

He’s into the overpopulation scare and has said, “What do we need so many humans for?”

“The biggest question is maybe in economics and politics of the coming decades,” he predicts, “will be what to do with all these useless people.”

He said that technology will ensure that everyone is fed, so “food is not the problem.”

“The problem is more boredom, and what to do with them, and how will they find some sense of meaning in life, when they are basically meaningless, worthless.” He thinks drugs and computer games could entertain “useless” people’s brains. There’s really no other use for these useless humans.

Harari says we have the technology to hack brains to give elites the “power to reengineer the future itself.” Humans are “hackable animals” and don’t have souls. [Elites are busy trying to push war with nuclear nations and get us blown up.] He loves digital implants as you can imagine. Everything will go digital and we will agree to be surveilled digitally all the time, according to him. Surveillance needs to go “under the skin” so governments can know what is happening, and control it.

He says people can be convinced to volunteer for implants by scientists since they are trusted.

Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, Klaus Schwab, leader of the WEF, and so many others love this guy.

Harari is very dangerous because he is so intelligent.

via Brighteon: About a third of the way through, a narrator goes tino his views.

