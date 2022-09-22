WEFs (World Economic Forum Apostles) Want You to Eat Weeds

In an article at the World Economic Forum (WEF), senior writer Douglas Bloom gives “5 reasons weeds are the new superfood.” The WEF author wants you to nurture and eat weeds. In addition to eating bugs, they want you to eat the food of cavemen.

After quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson and warning that some weeds are poisonous, Bloom explains that they are tasty and easy to grow. He made special note of Kochia, which he makes more elegant by calling it ‘field caviar.’ That’s your first reason for eating weeds.

Secondly, weeds are good for you. My mother used to say that about liver. “Once their sting has been neutralized by cooking, nettles are a source of calcium, iron, magnesium as well as vitamin C. They also make a good fertilizer. Purslane is a tasty addition to salads and is rich in vitamins and high in Omega-3 fatty acids,“ he claims. His sources are like-minded people. Bloom is concerned about diversifying our diets. He really cares. Bloom says there are 50 weed foods we should eat, including algae and cacti. He included the algae and cacti, not me. That’s reason number three as to why you should eat weeds. The fourth reason to eat them is they know more about the soil than you do. Lastly, they taste great. Algae, yum. Dandelion leaves, yippee.

Related