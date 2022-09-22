Thousands of Russians Protest War and the Draft, Others Flee

Russians don’t want World War III, and they don’t want the draft. Thousands of Russians are breaking Russian law to voice dissent. Others buy one-way plane tickets or try to get to Finland by auto.
Security forces detained more than 1,300 people in Russia on Wednesday at protests denouncing mobilization, a rights group said. And, in Russia, that’s a very big deal. Protesters get long sentences in prison for the “offense.” Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russia’s anti-protest laws.
Massive protest by Russians in St Petersburg against the war in Ukraine. They are chanting “No to War!” pic.twitter.com/OEdjQYiY0x
The protests came hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s first military draft since the second world war, the Guardian reports.
The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said that according to information it had collated from 38 Russian cities, more than 1,311 people had been held by late evening.
It said those figures included at least 502 in Moscow and 524 in St Petersburg, Russia’s second most populous city.
In Novosibirsk, a local resident was detained, who shouted to the security forces “I don’t want to die for Putin and for you!”
В Новосибирске задержали местного жителя, крикнувшего силовикам «Я не хочу умирать за Путина и за вас!»https://t.co/pHDlfXJMMa
Видео: ACT-54 Black pic.twitter.com/dW1cOadVYY
Russian forces ended the protests quickly, but one-way flights out are increasing. There are a lot of people trying to get to Finland.
Очередь на границе рашка – Финляндия уже 35 км и растет с каждым часом. pic.twitter.com/TxI3xCyTcD
The Vesna opposition movement called for protests, saying: “Thousands of Russian men, our fathers, brothers, and husbands, will be thrown into the meat grinder of the war. What will they be dying for? What will mothers and children be crying for?”
In #Moscow, #Russia, the police are detaining protesters against the mobilisation at an unauthorised #protest rally taking place tonight. The protester who is being detained is chanting “No to War!”.
Who in their right mind would want World War III or any new wars? In the US, we have a fool for a president, our military leadership only cares about pronouns and gave us Afghanistan, and we don’t have any money.
The people in the clip below are headed for prison.
People protest against the mobilization all over Russia. Over 1600 arrested.
Russian men are trying to leave the country to avoid being drafted. Plane tix are gone, many kilometers of traffic jams on every border.
Nobody wants this war. It’s not Russia’s war, it’s putin’s war. pic.twitter.com/YR1v9oC42P
Where are our war protesters? Is war okay if it comes from the left?
Protests in Moscow and St Petersburg today have grown pretty large. People chanting “No to War!” Dozens of arrests reported pic.twitter.com/9F4E5VIy9E
Those who are shown in the videos are likely not subject of the mobilization. As young as they are I suspect many are the same who are part of the L)et’s G)et B)iden T)o Q)quit movement, which is not allowed, and protested in the past for that lifestyle.
These protesters are too young to have lived during the Soviet lean times. Whether the West wants to admit it or not, Putin has made Russia much more successful and prosperous. That is why All the sanctions has had little effect. Russia is certainly Not the “gas station masquerading as a country” the West ‘assumed’.
Odd that none have shown Ukrainian officials chasing down men to force conscription.
While there are these protests, others show large crowds signing up.
Russia is actually a very self-sufficient country. Unlike America! Today, Russia and China could blockade us into submission.
Putin is not going to let the World Economic Forum win, even if it means turning Europe and probably the East and West Coast Cities into a waste land. At the root of all this Traitor Joe; he has to cover up the Corruption that was laundered through Ukraine by the Uni-Party.