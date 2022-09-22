Thousands of Russians Protest War and the Draft, Others Flee

Russians don’t want World War III, and they don’t want the draft. Thousands of Russians are breaking Russian law to voice dissent. Others buy one-way plane tickets or try to get to Finland by auto.

Security forces detained more than 1,300 people in Russia on Wednesday at protests denouncing mobilization, a rights group said. And, in Russia, that’s a very big deal. Protesters get long sentences in prison for the “offense.” Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russia’s anti-protest laws.

Massive protest by Russians in St Petersburg against the war in Ukraine. They are chanting “No to War!” pic.twitter.com/OEdjQYiY0x — theivall (@theivall) September 21, 2022

The protests came hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s first military draft since the second world war, the Guardian reports.

The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said that according to information it had collated from 38 Russian cities, more than 1,311 people had been held by late evening.

It said those figures included at least 502 in Moscow and 524 in St Petersburg, Russia’s second most populous city.

In Novosibirsk, a local resident was detained, who shouted to the security forces “I don’t want to die for Putin and for you!”

В Новосибирске задержали местного жителя, крикнувшего силовикам «Я не хочу умирать за Путина и за вас!»https://t.co/pHDlfXJMMa Видео: ACT-54 Black pic.twitter.com/dW1cOadVYY — Медиазона (@mediazzzona) September 21, 2022

Russian forces ended the protests quickly, but one-way flights out are increasing. There are a lot of people trying to get to Finland.

Очередь на границе рашка – Финляндия уже 35 км и растет с каждым часом. pic.twitter.com/TxI3xCyTcD — (@PERSIAN__PRINCE) September 21, 2022

The Vesna opposition movement called for protests, saying: “Thousands of Russian men, our fathers, brothers, and husbands, will be thrown into the meat grinder of the war. What will they be dying for? What will mothers and children be crying for?”

In #Moscow, #Russia, the police are detaining protesters against the mobilisation at an unauthorised #protest rally taking place tonight. The protester who is being detained is chanting “No to War!”. pic.twitter.com/rvqGhJuqMl — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) September 21, 2022

Who in their right mind would want World War III or any new wars? In the US, we have a fool for a president, our military leadership only cares about pronouns and gave us Afghanistan, and we don’t have any money.

The people in the clip below are headed for prison.

People protest against the mobilization all over Russia. Over 1600 arrested. Russian men are trying to leave the country to avoid being drafted. Plane tix are gone, many kilometers of traffic jams on every border. Nobody wants this war. It’s not Russia’s war, it’s putin’s war. pic.twitter.com/YR1v9oC42P — (@pussyrrriot) September 22, 2022

Where are our war protesters? Is war okay if it comes from the left?

Protests in Moscow and St Petersburg today have grown pretty large. People chanting “No to War!” Dozens of arrests reported pic.twitter.com/9F4E5VIy9E — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) September 21, 2022

