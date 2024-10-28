DJT Releases a Video of the Tragic Murder of Jocelyn Nungaray

Donald Trump’s campaign released a heartbreaking video of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray’s mother discussing her child, who was raped and murdered by two suspected Tren de Aragua gang members. They came into the country illegally.

Jocelyn Nungaray was found dead in a creek in north Houston on June 17. Two men, Johan Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Peña, were arrested for allegedly strangling her before dumping her there. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, both men were in the country illegally. ICE also reported they had both been in the custody of border patrol but later released.

Trump says the case highlights what he calls the Democrats’ “weak border security policy.”

Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis, spoke about grieving for her daughter and border policies. This is the second time she has appeared alongside the former president.

“I know everybody knows somebody that was like her (Jocelyn). She was 12, she was gonna be seventh-grader,” she said. “Pre-teens, they think they’re invincible, and she was just being a child, and due to the Biden-Harris policies we have here are why she’s not here anymore. She was taken from her vulnerability, and they made her a target, so she ran with that.”