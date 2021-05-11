Well, that cinches it, Liz Cheney has the biggest endorsement yet

Well, this cinches it for me. If a double sociopathic murderer likes Liz Cheney, how can we not?

OJ Simpson says, “Liz Cheney stands up for the truth. That’s gotten her a lot of heat. She may lose her position in the party. She may even lose her career as a politician. But that is something to be admired. Standing up for the truth. That’s something her father wouldn’t have done.”

The Left suddenly found lots of love for a Cheney. What a shock!

Look at all the radical Leftists coming out for her.

Aocialist Robert Reich is now a fan:

Taxpayer-funded Leftist reporter at Leftist NPR:

It goes on and on.

Cheney isn’t being ousted for speaking the truth or objecting to Donald Trump. She’s being ousted because she won’t get with the America First program. All she cares about is destroying Donald Trump. That’s not a good agenda going forward.

