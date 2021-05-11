Well, that cinches it, Liz Cheney has the biggest endorsement yet









Well, this cinches it for me. If a double sociopathic murderer likes Liz Cheney, how can we not?

OJ Simpson says, “Liz Cheney stands up for the truth. That’s gotten her a lot of heat. She may lose her position in the party. She may even lose her career as a politician. But that is something to be admired. Standing up for the truth. That’s something her father wouldn’t have done.”

The Left suddenly found lots of love for a Cheney. What a shock!

Look at all the radical Leftists coming out for her.

Schumer: "Down the hall from us, House Republicans are plotting the demotion of a Republican member for the crime of repeating the truth: that Joe Biden is the president of the U.S. and that Donald Trump is lying. Liz Cheney spoke truth to power, and for that, she’s being fired." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 11, 2021

Aocialist Robert Reich is now a fan:

“Unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate,” Kevin McCarthy said today, in a statement calling for Liz Cheney's ouster. Sorry Kevin. The GOP purge of truth-tellers is in plain sight. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 11, 2021

Taxpayer-funded Leftist reporter at Leftist NPR:

"Liz, I was very proud to nominate you to serve as our Conference Chair… You're a huge asset." @DaviSusan has archival tape of Rep. @EliseStefanik nominating @Liz_Cheney to GOP leadership. Stefanik now says Cheney must be removed for failing to lie about the 2020 election. @NPR — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) May 11, 2021

Nothing says cancel culture like Kevin McCarthy removing Liz Cheney from her power post in the House. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 11, 2021

It goes on and on.

Cheney isn’t being ousted for speaking the truth or objecting to Donald Trump. She’s being ousted because she won’t get with the America First program. All she cares about is destroying Donald Trump. That’s not a good agenda going forward.

