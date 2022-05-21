Abortion Loving Nancy Pelosi Banned

From Receiving Communion by San Fran Archbishop

San Francisco’s Roman Catholic archbishop has banned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from receiving Holy Communion during Mass until she repents of her public pro-abortion stance.

“A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others,” Salvatore Cordileone wrote in a public notification Friday. “Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.’”

The 65-year-old clergyman wrote, “I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance.”

Archbishop Cordileone said, after they’d discussed the abortion issue in the past, Pelosi had not responded to “my many requests” to speak any further.

Would love to see Biden and Pelosi try taking communion in the City by the Bay. Or in Philadelphia, where the former Archbishop Charles Chaput opined that Biden should be blocked altogether for “creating the impression that the moral laws of the Church are optional.”

Nice to see these courageous “Men of the Cloth” applying an obvious violation of Church law to these two Catholics in Name Only (CINO) reprobates.

Someone notify Pop Francis.

