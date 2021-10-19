We’re on Our Way to OWNING NOTHING, Elites to Own Everything

















The hard left is getting their way. One in four homes up for sale is purchased by investors. Democrat policies are speeding up wealth inequality and crushing the middle class. Homeownership is only one area to be affected.

Don’t worry. This is the Build Back Better agenda and The Great Reset. You will own nothing and be happy. Biden is 100% on board with whatever mental faculties he has left.

Nearly 1 in 4 homes for sale is purchased by an investor Thanks to the accelerating wealth inequality resulting from Fed policy, we’re fast becoming a country of landed gentry & tenant serfs How long until the 99% is forever priced out? (h/t @MishGEA)https://t.co/VcsjpfiMFY pic.twitter.com/ztrE8xwW0c — Adam Taggart (@menlobear) October 16, 2021

THE ELITES WILL OWN EVERYTHING

Own Nothing and Be Happy (Or will we be? It’s communism, not capitalism):

By 2050, we’ll have 10 billion mouths to feed – on a finite planet. Tuck into something that could change the world: https://t.co/A7VkVNWv3q pic.twitter.com/u4mc8HLWL9 — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 18, 2021

