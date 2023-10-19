We don’t have to fix everything in one fell swoop, but we must start moving in the right direction. If the whole world is turning upside down, maybe it should. Someone needs to shake the place up. Give Gaetz a chance.

Reporter: What did you actually get for leading this charge to push out Kevin McCarthy?

Gaetz: “We’re shaking up Washington DC, we’re breaking the fever, and you know what? It’s messy, but the only reason people think there’s chaos in this town right now is because the special interests aren’t in control anymore. So I think we’re going to have an upgrade at the position of speaker of the House.

“For me, it wasn’t about any one person. It was about ensuring that we got an upgrade at the position. Kevin McCarthy had failed us. He’d made multiple contradictory promises. We weren’t really governing under McCarthy.

“Everybody’s making this big deal out of the fact that we’ve burnt the equivalent of four legislative days on all of this, but I mean, we’ve spent like seven legislative days on post offices and procedural votes, for goodness sakes. This is what it’s supposed to be, and it’s not clean, and it’s not orderly, and the lobbyists and the special interests hate it, but I don’t…”

We’re shaking up Washington DC We’re breaking the fever It’s messy The only reason people think there is chaos in this town right now is because the SPECIAL INTERESTS AREN’T IN CONTROL ANYMORE. Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/GzzLynjaam — suzy (@Suzy_1776) October 19, 2023

We didn’t know how good we had it with the horrible Season 1:

Worst President Ever – Season 1. I made this over a year ago. Currently finishing up the video for Season 2.pic.twitter.com/GiMNHXKMDQ — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 19, 2023

