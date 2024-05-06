West Point’s Teaching Woke: Cross-Dressing, Undoing Patriotism

Former Rep. Scott Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, posted a list of four classes taught at West Point, which were sent to him. They have to be a deliberate effort to destroy our military, one class at a time. I wonder if the Chinese Communist Party is funding this. If not, they should. It’s the easiest way for them to take us over. Look at this and see what I mean.

The classes:

Deconstructing Patriotism: Exploring Postmodernism and US Army Recruitment Amidst the Lack of a National Narrative.

Uniformed Perspectives: The Evolution of Cross-Dressing in the Military and Gender Norms.

Do My Leaders ‘Get Me? Unpacking the Importance of Representation in the Military.

Harder Rights: An Approach to Espoused Values and Behavior Inconsistency.

Cross-dressers in the military? Gender Norms? They also plan to distort patriotism into an anti-American woke ideology that thinks we aren’t a great nation and shouldn’t be too proud. It also espouses the need to consider what other nations think of us as we assess our worth.

Do my leaders Get Me? How weak.

This is madness. It’s effeminate nonsense weakening our military. This irrelevant, abusive nonsense will be taught by a sociology Professor Ender. Sociology is one of those fields that pretends to be a science, but it is not.

Ender has a minor in DEI, and one commenter on X pointed out that he wrote this paper: “Dinner and a Conversation: Transgender Integration at West Point and Beyond.”

The administration is pushing Marxist DEI – diversity, equity, and inclusion, risking our national security.

Democrats hate America, and they are rapidly destroying us. Now, we will have a military that will turn against us.

The Visigoths are within the gates.

This was sent to me, classes at @WestPoint_USMA Quite sure China and Russia are not teaching this nonsense to their officers. Fix yourself. #dod #army pic.twitter.com/QrhEuG8nHb — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) May 4, 2024

