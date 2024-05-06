Biden Might Be Holding Back Ammunition to Israel

The Biden administration last week put a hold on a shipment of US-made ammunition to Israel, two Israeli officials told Axios.

It marks the first time since Hamas’ Oct 7 attack that the US has stopped a weapons shipment intended for the Israeli military, according to Axios, which added that the decision had raised serious concerns inside the Israeli government.

However, The Times of Israel reported that an Israeli official downplays the Axios report, saying, “Even now, a continued series of defense shipments are being sent from the US to Israel.”

“It’s possible that one shipment or another is delayed, but the flow continues, and we’re not aware of a policy decision to stop it,” the official adds.

THE PROBLEM FOR JOE

Joe Biden is worried about losing the radical Islamist vote in places like Dearborn. Biden doesn’t want Israel moving into Rafah. His Islamist voting bloc is pressuring him.

On Sunday, the Israeli defense minister threatened to launch its ground offensive on Rafah if the ongoing ceasefire talks collapse.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released several statements recently, insisting he intended to order an invasion of Rafah regardless of whether Israel and Hamas reach a deal for the release of hostages being held in Gaza and a ceasefire.

Netanyahu repeated his message in a statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day issued Sunday.

“In the terrible Holocaust, there were great world leaders who stood by idly; therefore, the first lesson of the Holocaust is: If we do not defend ourselves, nobody will defend us. And if we need to stand alone, we will stand alone,” he said.

