Westchester County bars their officers from entering NYC

incompetent Mayor de Blasio signed the legislation passed by his feckless City Council that will make it impossible for the police to do their jobs without putting themselves at risk. As a result, the State troopers’ union is demanding the removal of troopers from New York City. Westchester County has banned its officers from New York City because of NYC’s “incredibly reckless” bill. This comes after the union told their officers to stay out of NYC.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY BANS THEIR OFFICERS FROM NYC

The County has banned officers from going to New York City, and other jurisdictions are considering the same thing.

The police reform bill “criminalizes, among other things, the compression of a subject’s chest who is forcibly resisting arrest.”

They called it “life-threatening” and it is.

Westchester County bars its police officers from NYC because of incredibly reckless @NYCCouncil Bill that criminalizes, among other things, the compression of a subjects chest who is forcibly resisting arrest. Other jurisdictions are said to be considering similar policies. pic.twitter.com/atkhlYgVxv — NYCPBA Legal (@NYCPBA_GC) July 17, 2020

THE UNION’S STRONG WARNING

Earlier, the Westchester Police Association strongly advised their officers to stay out of New York City. The Westchester officers often find themselves in New York City during car chases, calls to duty in NYC, serving warrants, and so on.

In the press release, the union president stated that one of the bills the mayor signed for so-called police reform “criminalizes techniques that are often utilized by all police officers throughout the 40+ law enforcement agencies in Westchester. One law bans the use of chokeholds, which are already outlawed at the state level, but ridiculously adds language, which holds cops culpable fo “sitting, kneeling, or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm.”

“This bill, which was hastily and recklessly signed into law by irresponsible elected NYC officials, will now open up all police officers to criminal and civil liability, even if they are executing lawful arrests while using their training and utilizing tactics that are safe and legal in the rest of New York State.

For those reasons, the Association says, “Don’t! The APA is strongly advising all police officers in Westchester County to avoid any law enforcement activity in New York City if at all possible.”