Western Intel Won Ukraine Info War Before a Shot Rang Out

It’s important to understand that the establishment in the US is protracting this conflict and undermining peace. That means more civilians get killed. We are enabling Zelensky’s regime. ~ Pedro Gonzalez

Western Intel Won the Ukraine Info War Before a Shot Rang Out

Pedro Gonzalez writes at Human Events that the Western intelligence apparatus is behind the Ukraine information war, and won it before a shot was fired. They do it through financing and collaborating with NGOs. Even the new publication, the Kyiv Independent, received funding from organizations tied to the CIA.

“In most cases, these outlets have propagandized to the beat of the West’s war drums rather than inform the public,” he writes.

The Kyiv Independent is biased, purposely so. Its defense reporter said he’s “brothers in arms” with the Azov Battalion. The battalion is allegedly guilty of war crimes. The defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko now has a million followers in a week. The Independent has two million.

The Independent is funded by The EED, a spinoff of “The National Endowment for Democracy.”

Gonzalez quotes ProPublica’s characterization: “The National Endowment for Democracy was established by Congress, in effect, to take over the CIA’s covert propaganda efforts. But, unlike the CIA, the NED promotes U.S. policy and interests openly.” The NED’s co-founder, Allen Weinstein, admitted as much. “A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA,” he said in an interview with the Washington Post entitled, “Innocence Abroad: The New World of Spyless Coups.”

“The NED uses democracy movements to bring foreign governments into harmony with Washington’s interests. How that looks in practice takes different forms, including regime change,” Gonzalez says.

NED’s offshoot EED (European Endowment for Democracy) finances things like the Arab Spring.

The EED’s Facebook page refers to the Independent as a “partner,” and shows a close relationship with the NED.

POLAND TOO

The report explains the organizations are influencing Poland.

While serving as director of the CIA, James L. Pavitt declared, “Poland is the 51st state,” a former CIA official told the New York Times. “Americans have no idea.”

Read more of this shocking report here.

OPINION

It doesn’t help that the all-powerful George Soros is calling for regime change in China and Russia. His comments are the ramblings of a madman. Yet they are taken seriously. Soros literally wants to start World War III while pretending it will prevent WWIII.

It is our opinion that it does seem like the West is undermining peace. Finally, yesterday, for the first time, Antony Blinken said they would agree with whatever decision Zelensky makes. Everything this administration has said and done is to promote war and antagonize Putin. At the same time, the media won’t allow anyone to speak against war or try to analyze how we got to this point. We are falling for the Deep State’s manipulation just as we did during the pandemic and the election.

Related