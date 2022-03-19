Legacy Media and Biden Place No Value in Truth

President Joe Biden, who’s smart even though he’s Irish, as he puts it, lied to you about the Hunter laptop. He and the media blamed Russian disinformation for the laptop, poking the bear at the same time they were hurting Donald Trump’s re-election chances. It was a win-win for Democrats.

Had the truth been told, Americans would have known before the election that Hunter was trading in on his Biden name with our foreign enemies and daddy Joe was the “big guy” who was getting a 10% cut of the action.

While the media was fabricating vile stories against Donald Trump’s high-achieving children, Hunter was a debauched crackhead using his father’s position to make money for the family. Biden’s brother did the same.

Who can forget Joe himself threatening Ukraine with taking away the billion tax dollars he was going to give them unless they fired a prosecutor. The prosecutor was investigating Burisma, and Hunter sat on their board. With no knowledge or experience of the energy industry or the company, he was paid $80,000 a month to sit on the board.

Even now, Joe keeps sending Ukraine billions, a billion this week alone. Who gave him permission to do it? Ukraine is the country that helped fabricate the Ukrainegate impeachment.

YOUR PRESIDENT LIED TO YOU

SUPERCUT! Biden insists: Not even one single small tiny scintilla of evidence against Hunter pic.twitter.com/4QWsz3Nc8C — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2020

THE MEDIA LIED TO YOU

FLASHBACK: Media pundits lied to you, falsely claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story was “Russian disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/fSmQgfIq0N — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) March 18, 2022

The least the Times could do is to ban those “more than 50” former Intelligence officials from manipulating Americans into war. Even Biden doesn’t want it. It’s been 24 hours since the NY Times acknowledged the emails from Hunter’s laptop are authentic. No media outlets that spread the disinformation admit what they did. And they aren’t retracting it.

WHAT ABOUT SWAYING THE ELECTION AGAINST TRUMP, CBS?

NO MENTION OF IT?

“We believe it goes beyond the tax case,” @CBS_Herridge says on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, adding the Foreign Agents Registration Act requires individuals to “say that they are working on behalf of another government’s political interests”pic.twitter.com/zGGDtyckfY — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 18, 2022

“A legal contact who is familiar with the matter told us that if Hunter Biden paid off these back taxes, this could limit his exposure,” @CBS_Herridge says on the federal investigation, “This would not close the door on potential tax charges. ” pic.twitter.com/mE5aexFGxY — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 18, 2022

