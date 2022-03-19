Legacy Media and Biden Place No Value in Truth

President Joe Biden, who’s smart even though he’s Irish, as he puts it, lied to you about the Hunter laptop. He and the media blamed Russian disinformation for the laptop, poking the bear at the same time they were hurting Donald Trump’s re-election chances. It was a win-win for Democrats.
Had the truth been told, Americans would have known before the election that Hunter was trading in on his Biden name with our foreign enemies and daddy Joe was the “big guy” who was getting a 10% cut of the action.
While the media was fabricating vile stories against Donald Trump’s high-achieving children, Hunter was a debauched crackhead using his father’s position to make money for the family. Biden’s brother did the same.
Who can forget Joe himself threatening Ukraine with taking away the billion tax dollars he was going to give them unless they fired a prosecutor. The prosecutor was investigating Burisma, and Hunter sat on their board. With no knowledge or experience of the energy industry or the company, he was paid $80,000 a month to sit on the board.
Even now, Joe keeps sending Ukraine billions, a billion this week alone. Who gave him permission to do it? Ukraine is the country that helped fabricate the Ukrainegate impeachment.
YOUR PRESIDENT LIED TO YOU
SUPERCUT!
Biden insists: Not even one single small tiny scintilla of evidence against Hunter pic.twitter.com/4QWsz3Nc8C
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2020
THE MEDIA LIED TO YOU
FLASHBACK: Media pundits lied to you, falsely claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story was “Russian disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/fSmQgfIq0N
— MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) March 18, 2022
The least the Times could do is to ban those “more than 50” former Intelligence officials from manipulating Americans into war. Even Biden doesn’t want it. It’s been 24 hours since the NY Times acknowledged the emails from Hunter’s laptop are authentic. No media outlets that spread the disinformation admit what they did. And they aren’t retracting it.
WHAT ABOUT SWAYING THE ELECTION AGAINST TRUMP, CBS?
NO MENTION OF IT?
“We believe it goes beyond the tax case,” @CBS_Herridge says on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, adding the Foreign Agents Registration Act requires individuals to “say that they are working on behalf of another government’s political interests”pic.twitter.com/zGGDtyckfY
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 18, 2022
“A legal contact who is familiar with the matter told us that if Hunter Biden paid off these back taxes, this could limit his exposure,” @CBS_Herridge says on the federal investigation, “This would not close the door on potential tax charges. ” pic.twitter.com/mE5aexFGxY
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 18, 2022
They don’t even have any clue what truth is. Corrupt lying Biden is pious Catholic. Wouldn’t you know it by his actions and behavior?
By hiding Hunter’s laptop information, the MSM and Big Tech were guilty of RICO violations.
In the laptop there is evidence that Joe Biden was receiving at least 10% in some RICO deal.
Aiding and abetting someone in a RICO deal , by blocking, hiding, censoring, making evidence disapear makes one an accomplice in such a RICO deal.
If I robbed a bank and then Big Tech and the Media went out of their way to make any information to identify me disappear, they would be aiding and abetting a criminal.
I am not a lawyer, but anyone with a functioning brain ( who is not a Democrat ) can see that Big Tech and the Media are accomplices in the Biden RICO deal.
RICO = Racketeer, Influence, Corrupt , Organization
Black mailing and threatening a nation into putting your unqualified drug addicted son on a board of director in exchange for several million dollars of which you will get at least 10% is a RICO deal…even without the 10% it is a RICO deal.
Hiding evidence of such a RICO deal is aiding and abetting criminals.
But Democrats are the most powerful crime syndicate on the planet so they are untouchable…there is not a judge in the USA who would touch such a case and find any of them guilty.
Truth is the most precious thing. That’s why we should ration it.
Vladimir Lenin
Win-win for Long Marching CPUSA/CCCP/CCP democrats means lose-lose for the republic.