What a joke! No chain of custody for 355,000 ballots in Georgia









Georgia still has not produced chain of custody for 355,000 ballots cast in drop boxes. That is one of the practices tightened up in the new Georgia Integrity Security Act. They can have their drop boxes but they have to be indoors, monitored, and there has to be a chain of custody.

Five months after the November 3, 2020 presidential election, officials at the state and county level in Georgia have failed to produce chain of custody records for more than 355,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes located around the state for that election.

Biden’s election was certified with under 12,000 votes.

The Election Board requires chain of custody for drop boxes, but that was never affirmed by the legislature.

The Office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told Breitbart News in December that it was not the responsibility of the Secretary of State to obtain, review, and make these ballot transfer forms available to the public. Instead, it is the responsibility of each county

The Georgia Star News attempted to get those records.

The Georgia Star News reported on March 4 that Georgia officials had failed to produce chain of custody records for more than 404,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes around the state.

This is a joke and the election was a clown show. This looks like old fashioned ballot stuffing.

