This is a great exchange by Florida Governor De Santis about COV vaccine passports. He wants people to make decisions for themselves, and he doesn’t believe corporations want to get involved.

He made note of the implications of vaccine passports. Governor De Santis is very bright and very freedom-oriented!

The passport idea is so CCP-like.

Watch:

He’s just so great in this exchange. Amazing. https://t.co/l6gFiBrc8P — SailingGirl73 (@sailinggirl73) April 8, 2021

