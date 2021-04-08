Oh Horrors! The Left is very upset about Mike Pompeo’s new job









Fox News Media announced via press release that Pompeo has accepted a new contributor role, which will provide the former Defense Secretary with a regular platform to not only get his message out on a regular basis; it will also serve the Kansan well if he eventually decides to seek a Senate seat —as has previously been speculated — or the presidency.

Fox News Media CEO Suzzane Scott said of Pompeo:

“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues.

“I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”

His first appearance will be on Fox & Friends Friday morning.

George Soros-funded Citizens for Ethics [CREW} is very unhappy. They wrote on Twitter: With Fox’s announcement that they are hiring Mike Pompeo as a paid commentator, that makes three Trump insiders who spread the Big Lie that Fox has now hired, only three months after the insurrection. Fox knows it is doing damage to our democracy and doesn’t care.

Soros hates America.

Larry Kudlow and Kayleigh McEnany were both hired as commentators. Several others work behind the scenes.

Soros or CREW hating him should win Pompeo a lot of points. The Left hates Pompeo. They feel he’s militaristic and was too hard on Julian Assange.

Here he is talking about the fact-free controversy by the cynical plotters of our demise:

