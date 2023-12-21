What Happened to John Fetterman?

When John Fetterman was elected, he was a far-left progressive married to an illegal immigrant. He ran as a far-left progressive but now says he was never progressive and has always been just a “normal Democrat.” He still bashes Fox and Republican leaders, and comes out strong for Joe Biden, bu he actually makes some sense these days.

He wasn’t fit for office when he began, and he dressed for the Senate like he was going to play Volleyball. Sen. Schumer made special accommodations for him by killing the dress code. There are no indications Fetterman asked him to do that, and Fetterman never went in dressed like that. Instead, he stood in the doorway and shouted his votes.

He now wears a suit and tie, and the dress code is back.

He came out very strong for Israel. He backs Israel taking out Hamas.

Where did progressive John Fetterman go? Sen. Fetterman returned from his stroke as a normal Democrat, and almost none are left. He’s not a Republican, but he is what Democrats used to be. It’s infuriating the far-left Democrat Party, first created by Barack Obama as he chased blue dogs out and pro-life or pro-gun Democrats were banned.

He’s making a lot of sense here. Unfortunately, not 100%. He still supports a two-state solution in Israel.

Sen. John Fetterman on why he disagrees with placing conditions on further military aid to Israel: “It’s really primarily because I believe that Israel has the right, but I also think it has the imperative to destroy Hamas.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ZCiVjUBrlT — The View (@TheView) December 1, 2023

He said the senior senator from Egypt should go. He means Sen. Menendez, who is charged with selling us out to Egypt. Fetterman wants to know why expel Santos, but not Menendez.

[John, is that you?]

Yeah, I said it. The Senior Senator from Egypt has got to go. https://t.co/T6AruBa9Uo — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2023

Unfortunately, he’s a warmonger.

John Fetterman — who is unironically and earnestly beloved now by many Republicans — has three big national flags hanging in his office for his TV shot: all of the foreign countries whose wars he wants the US to fund. At least he also added a flag for Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/efj9Z3OAPR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 20, 2023

But, look he’s going to fight for the steelworkers!!! America First!

“Steel is always about security – both our national security and the economic security of our steel communities. I am committed to doing anything I can do, using my platform and my position, to block this foreign sale,” Fetterman said in a statement, adding: “This is yet another example of hard-working Americans being blindsided by greedy corporations willing to sell out their communities to serve their shareholders. I stand with the men and women of the Steelworkers and their union way of life. We cannot allow them to be screwed over or left behind.”

I wish republicans were as conservative as @JohnFetterman in 2023.pic.twitter.com/vGDmMiKbeR — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) December 18, 2023

He points out the garbage site that is TikTok.

JOHN FETTERMAN: “A lot of young people are getting their perspective from TikTok. If you get your perspective on the world from TikTok, your views are going to be warped.” DO YOU AGREE WITH HIM? pic.twitter.com/9S4kL5DxOQ — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) December 20, 2023

He supports curtailing immigration. He does not support the free-for-all at the border, and his wife is an illegal immigrant.

“It’s a reasonable conversation — until somebody can say there’s an explanation on what we can do when 270,000 people are being encountered on the border, not including the ones, of course, that we don’t know about,” Fetterman said in an interview last week. He added that while he doesn’t agree with combining border security with the Ukraine funding supplemental, the conversation “[is] still one that we should have.”

‘I’m not a progressive’ Senator John Fetterman has drawn fire from progressives and leftists over his fierce support for Israel and broken with immigration advocates with his support for curtailing migration.@sahilkapur reports https://t.co/lVd5twCZCw pic.twitter.com/MYMiZouT8y — Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 15, 2023

There is this rumor on X that Fetterman broke with Democrats again on the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court. He thinks they made a mistake, and voters should choose their candidate. We can’t verify, but if true, it would be quite amazing.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman thinks the Colorado Supreme Court made a mistake! Voters should choose their candidate!

Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/gPcW2m94IV — Mississippi Sambo (@MS_Sambo_) December 20, 2023

