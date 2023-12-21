What Happened to John Fetterman?

When John Fetterman was elected, he was a far-left progressive married to an illegal immigrant. He ran as a far-left progressive but now says he was never progressive and has always been just a “normal Democrat.” He still bashes Fox and Republican leaders, and comes out strong for Joe Biden, bu he actually makes some sense these days.

He wasn’t fit for office when he began, and he dressed for the Senate like he was going to play Volleyball. Sen. Schumer made special accommodations for him by killing the dress code. There are no indications Fetterman asked him to do that, and Fetterman never went in dressed like that. Instead, he stood in the doorway and shouted his votes.

He now wears a suit and tie, and the dress code is back.

He came out very strong for Israel. He backs Israel taking out Hamas.

Where did progressive John Fetterman go? Sen. Fetterman returned from his stroke as a normal Democrat, and almost none are left. He’s not a Republican, but he is what Democrats used to be. It’s infuriating the far-left Democrat Party, first created by Barack Obama as he chased blue dogs out and pro-life or pro-gun Democrats were banned.

He’s making a lot of sense here. Unfortunately, not 100%. He still supports a two-state solution in Israel.

He said the senior senator from Egypt should go. He means Sen. Menendez, who is charged with selling us out to Egypt. Fetterman wants to know why expel Santos, but not Menendez.

[John, is that you?]

Unfortunately, he’s a warmonger.

But, look he’s going to fight for the steelworkers!!! America First!

“Steel is always about security – both our national security and the economic security of our steel communities. I am committed to doing anything I can do, using my platform and my position, to block this foreign sale,” Fetterman said in a statement, adding: “This is yet another example of hard-working Americans being blindsided by greedy corporations willing to sell out their communities to serve their shareholders. I stand with the men and women of the Steelworkers and their union way of life. We cannot allow them to be screwed over or left behind.”

He points out the garbage site that is TikTok.

He supports curtailing immigration. He does not support the free-for-all at the border, and his wife is an illegal immigrant.

“It’s a reasonable conversation — until somebody can say there’s an explanation on what we can do when 270,000 people are being encountered on the border, not including the ones, of course, that we don’t know about,” Fetterman said in an interview last week. He added that while he doesn’t agree with combining border security with the Ukraine funding supplemental, the conversation “[is] still one that we should have.”

There is this rumor on X that Fetterman broke with Democrats again on the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court. He thinks they made a mistake, and voters should choose their candidate. We can’t verify, but if true, it would be quite amazing.


