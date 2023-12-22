Democrats Are Manipulating the Primary

Democrats in four states are only putting Joe Biden on the primary ballot. Not only that, they aren’t allowing write-in votes. Rush Limbaugh used to say that, eventually, Democrats won’t hold elections. It sounded impossible at first, but no longer after seeing Democrat state Supreme Court judges in Colorado make a political decision to remove Donald Trump from the ballot. In addition, lawsuits in 30 states seek to remove Donald Trump from the ballot.

It’s not fantastical to imagine Democrats cheating on Election Day. Any time they are involved with elections, they falsely claim people are deprived of their voting rights, and they move to loosen voting regulations.

THE STATES WHERE ONLY JOE BIDEN COULD APPEAR ON THE BALLOT

Massachusetts, Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee left Rep. Dean Phillips out, and he will challenge the decision.

“Unilaterally taking away the right of rank and file Democrats, including a disproportionate number of Black voters demanding a more affordable America, is reprehensible,” Phillips said in a statement to Semafor. “If Joe Biden is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and lead us to a safer, more affordable future, let him compete for that privilege without his supporters suppressing and disenfranchising millions of voters.”

Tennessee and North Carolina offer “no preference” as the only alternative to Joe Biden.

Tennessee said Dean Phillips didn’t meet the qualifications.

According to a press release from Tennessee’s Secretary of State, “Republican candidate Doug Burgum withdrew from the ballot after suspending his campaign. Democratic candidate Dean Phillips did not satisfy the requirements to gain ballot access via the petition process.”

In North Carolina, Democrats would not allow Biden Primary challengers. Biden will ride to an automatic win.

At least two politicians, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Marianne Williamson, a self-help author from California who also ran for president in 2020, have mounted challenges to Biden this year. They will need to fight to appear on the ballot.

Tommy Mattocks, a spokesman for the North Carolina Democratic Party, defended the decision to make Biden the only option. Mattocks says he’s the only one who’s worked to earn it.

“In order to get on the ballot, you need to have donors in the state and be actively campaigning in the state,” he told WRAL. “Neither of them have been here this cycle. This is the standard that we have used in all previous cycles.”

That sounds very arbitrary.

Then there is Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Democratic Party submitted only President Joe Biden’s name for the state’s Super Tuesday presidential primary ballot.

“Dem Chair Steve Kerrigan’s misplaced attempt at protecting Joe Biden robs Massachusetts Democrats of their voice and choice in the upcoming election,” Marianne Williamson, the longshot Democratic presidential candidate, wrote in a post on X on Wednesday. “This action is a flagrant violation of DNC rules and process.”

Florida’s Democratic Party placed only Biden’s name on the ballot.

Democratic Party officials say that because Biden was the only candidate placed on the ballot, state election law dictates that he has already been declared the automatic winner of the primary. The race will not be on the ballot next year.

A legal challenge was filed by lawyer Michael Steinberg, a former chair of the Hillsborough County Democratic Executive Committee and former candidate for Congress and the Florida Legislature.

THE STATES TRYING TO REMOVE DONALD TRUMP

In addition to Colorado, Newsweek listed the other states with lawsuits aimed at tossing Donald Trump off the ballot. They are: Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

Counting Colorado, that’s 30 states where Democrats are trying or have tried to deprive Americans of a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Democrats sued to get Bernie Sanders off the ballot in 2020, and a number of Democrats did what they could to quash him.

Recently, RFK Jr. had to run as an Independent because the DNC rigged the primary.

