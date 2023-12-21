Canada’s Quota on EVs Basically Bans Gas Cars in Two Years

Within two years’ time, 20% of all cars that have to be sold in Canada are going to be zero emissions. “It’s bananas. It’s not achievable, and I can tell you people, if they want a car, they need to buy it now because we’re entering into a period of rationing. There’s no other way around it,” says Alberta Premier Smith.

“I spoke to the manufacturers, and they told me the way it will work is …to reduce the amount of gas-fueled vehicles that they sell. So if you only buy 2,000 vehicles in the Alberta market, they’re only going to be able to sell 8,000 gas-fueled vehicles in our market. We buy 200,000 vehicles a year, and so we have to expect that what they’re going to do is essentially phase out the traditional auto sector.”

There is no way to override the insane UN-controlled Trudeau government.

“How are we going to be able to build out our electricity grid and our powering stations? How do we build out our fueling stations if it’s hydrogen? We don’t even have hydrogen production happening in our market so it’s really the height of arrogance on the part of this environment minister.”

“I know the manufacturers and the dealers have been talking to him for two years, and it’s like hitting a head against a brick wall.”

“There’s just been no movement on it, and now consumers are going to suffer, and I wish there was more I could do other than warn people to go out and buy a car.”

