What is going on with suicides among DC Police?

















Yesterday, we reported that a third D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer who had responded to the January 6 riots had killed himself.

Now we have a fourth officer.

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday.

A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.

This is really getting scary. They keep mentioning the riot, but they ignore the abuse the DC officers take thanks to police-hating Mayor Bowser. There is also the pandemic. We need this looked into.

No family is blaming the riot, just the media – without evidence. In any case, this needs to be investigated but who would do it?

All we have are partisans.

The MPD has 3,800 officers, meaning that the force has had a suicide rate of just over 4 per 1,000 in just the last few months.

In 2019, the national suicide rate was about 0.14 per 1,000.

Even with 2020’s higher suicide rate (we couldn’t find final figures in time for today’s column), an MPD officer is about 25 times more likely to die by his own hand than a typical American.

Related















