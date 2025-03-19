Tom Homan Responds to the Pro-Tren de Aragua Judge

United States District Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia ordered the Trump administration to turn around two planes the White House says were carrying members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang to El Salvador.

Homan strongly defended Trump’s decision to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport members of the Venezuelan gang, calling it a “game changer.”

“I don’t know why. I don’t know why any judge would want terrorists returned to the United States. First of all, that video, what a beautiful thing to see,” Homan told the Fox host.

“Look, President Trump, by proclamation, invoked the authorities of [the] Alien Enemies Act. Which he has a right to do and it’s a game changer and we removed over 200 violent criminals from the United States. Just not TdA, but also MS-13,” Homan continued. “The actions of President Trump made this country safer. Every criminal alien, every criminal public safety threat, and national security threat removed from the country makes this country safer. That’s what American voters voted for. That’s the mandate of the president, and the president is keeping his promise.”

“This president, President Trump is a game changer,” Homan said. “The Alien Enemies Act hasn’t been used in a long time and when I watched the video and involved this week when this whole movement, this is an extraordinary thing that President Trump is doing to keep his promise to the American people to make the country safe again and he’s doing a fabulous job.”

“Information was leaked … I don’t quite know how it got leaked, but there was a court – emergency court hearing on five people that were … scheduled to be deported. The judge had a written order say these five people can’t be removed right now,” Homan said. “It wasn’t until this flight was in international waters heading down to El Salvador that the judge made some comment about returning the flights. We are already in international waters. We’re outside the borders of the United States. I’m the border czar. Once you are outside the border, you know, it is what it is.”

“When they’re in international waters already on the way south, close to landing, do you know what? We did what we had to do: removed terrorists and significant public safety threats to the United States by the order, the proclamation by the president of the United States. We did the right thing,” Homan continued.

