What Is Up with This Sudden Transgender Movement?

One of the questions that is most often asked of me is, “What is up with this sudden push of transgenderism in the media and politics?“ People then wonder if this is Satanism manifesting itself or an orchestrated push by mankind. This conversation came up just last night during dinner with a friend.

I have always been at a loss for an answer until I stumbled onto a blog titled “The 11th Hour Blog.”

The blog is organized and operated by an amazing woman, Jennifer Bilek, an artist, journalist, and concerned US citizen. She self-identifies as a former lefty who has seen the light and now identifies as a person “with no political home.” This woman has made the very important connection between big money and the trans lobby in what she terms the “Gender Identity Industry.” She encourages people to get educated and to resist. She proves, to my satisfaction, that this is more an orchestrated push of mankind in the interest of greed over any genuine concern of a young person suffering from gender dysphoria.

One of the most interesting aspects, to me, is some of the big-name billionaires she exposes who just got done making a real killing off of the Covid-19 pandemic!

So the way this game is played is you have to begin indoctrinating young children early in public education to get them to question their God-given genders. Of course, this means you must also introduce the concept that gender is related to sexuality to hypersexualize them at an early age. The unspoken very dark goal is to get young people to want gender reassignment medicines and surgical treatments by the time they are teenagers.

Who stands to profit off of elective drugs and surgeries? Three groups profit: people who make medications, people who make medical supplies, and people who work in the hospital industry. For now, most insurance companies do not cover gender reassignment treatments as they are considered elective. Still, you can bet the insurance industry will be lobbied heavily to ensure we all pay our fair share in premiums for this in the future.

Bilek has an opening statement on her “About” page of what her website is all about:

“I write at the intersection of humanity, technology, and runaway capitalism. At this intersection stands transgenderism, what I believe is a glamorous ad campaign generated by elites, invested in tech and pharma, to normalize the changing of human biology. I believe this because I have researched the money behind the rapidly growing juggernaut of transgenderism in American culture and beyond, and it all leads back to the pharmaceutical and tech giants that now interface with LGBT NGOs which are driving the normalization of a biology-denying ideology.

“This ideology has taken the bullet train of post modernism to the juncture we are at now. The LGB civil rights movement has been subsumed by elites who have added the T to normalize the overriding of our sexed reality as humans, staging a political coup of mammoth proportion.”

NGOs are Non-Governmental Organizations established to work toward public or social welfare goals. The NGOs of the past have a focus on human rights, voters’ rights, healthcare, helping the poor, and preventing cruelty to animals. NGOs are funded by donations and grants. A new direction of some of these new NGOs appears to be “Trans Rights.”

One billionaire group Bilek identifies as part of this movement is the Pritzker family of the Hyatt Hilton chain. J.B. Pritzker is also the Governor of Illinois in his second term.

“The Billionaire Family Pushing Synthetic Sex Identities (SSI)”

In the article, Bilek explains:

“Through investments in the techno-medical complex, where new highly medicalized sex identities are being conjured, Pritzkers and other elite donors are attempting to normalize the idea that human reproductive sex exists on a spectrum.

“These investments go toward creating new SSI using surgeries and drugs and instituting rapid language reforms to prop up these new identities and induce institutions and individuals to normalize them.

“In 2018, for example, at the Ronald Reagan Medical Center at the University of California Los Angeles (where the Pritzkers are major donors and hold various titles), the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology advertised several options for young females who think they can be men to have their reproductive organs removed, a procedure termed ‘gender-affirming care.’”

A new book collaborates some of her research titled “JB PRITZKER-THE GOVERNOR YOU DO NOT KNOW” by Dennis Byrne. Bilek began her deep dive into the Pritzker family back in 2018.

The Pritzker family made money off of the Covid-19 pandemic in at least four different ways:

Their company makes the COVID-19 tests. (PritzkerGroup.com) Their company does the testing. (PathGroup.com) Their company does the billing of the doctors that do the testing. (MingleHealth.com) Their company does digital messaging about COVID test results to patients. (FiercePharma.com)

The Prtizkers are worth about 4 billion dollars.

Another billionaire Bilek identifies as part of this trend is Jon Stryker in a 2021 article she wrote: “Stryker Corporation and the Global Drive for Medical Identities”

“In 2017, Jon Stryker, heir to Stryker Medical corporation, a corporation worth nearly 15 billion dollars, funded his LGBT NGO, Arcus Foundation, with 30 million dollars from his corporate stocks, consistent with his giving in previous years. Overall, he has personally funded his LGBT NGO half a billion dollars.”

Bilek connects the dots and concludes with this paragraph:

“Jon Stryker (Stryker Medical Corporation) has strategically driven gender identity (body dissociation) as a positive progression and ordinary human expression into our cultures, our institutions, our laws, and, more importantly, and dangerously, the global marketplace.

“Who else in the world, beyond the medical-industrial complex, could wield this much global power simultaneously? We cannot continue to avoid the elephant in the living room. Puberty blockers, wrong sex hormones, and invasive surgeries on young people’s sex organs are not a human rights movement but driven by the medical-industrial complex for profit. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to understand this. The evidence is right in front of us. The question is, will we face it in time to stop it?”

OPINION:

Writing this article has left me with mixed emotions.

On the one hand, it offers a concrete answer. What is behind this transgender movement is corporate greed. On the other hand, having a transgender man in our family (a girl who wants to be a man). I am truly brokenhearted and sickened to my stomach, but not because of her life choices. Contrary to what those on the left think, I do not shun people based on their sexual orientation. It makes me sick that people can be used as part of an agenda that has nothing to do with their end goals, and they go through life totally unaware they are but pawns in a larger game of chess.

You got billionaires manipulating people’s thought processes as they hide behind cockamamie NGOs they created.

You have those same billionaires donating money to those same NGOs they created, as well as other communist front organizations like the LGBTQ:

“Remembering Harry Hay: Harry Hay would have been 105 this month. His life and work as a gay man and a Communist helped lay the foundations of the modern LGBTQ movement.” By Ben Miller

You got those same billionaires lobbying politicians to make gay marriages legal, make abortions legal, make insurance companies/or government cover gender reassignment treatments, make school curricula cover gender identity and sexuality… the list goes on.

The bottom line is America has achieved something close to zero population growth in the 2020-21 time period, and that is a national security threat. This is why I am not against immigration, so long as these new asylum-seeking immigrants do not vote for the same kind of socialists that destroyed their South American countries of origin!

We can all live as one big happy family of Americans, so long as we kick socialism and globalism to the curb!

What journalist Bilek has uncovered on her 11th Hour Blog website is tantamount to treason and should be investigated accordingly. It is domestic terrorism. And if our mainstream media refuses to air the voices of those who have had regrets about their past gender reassignment procedures which are now trying to “re-transition” or “de-transition” back to their original genders, they should be charged with aiding and abetting in treason!

One of the reasons I love President Trump is he is exceptionally smart and funny. In a speech he gave this year in Waco, Texas,, he observed, “We are past socialism. That train left the station a long time ago. We are headed right to communism now.”

What makes this funny is that he has bought into his follower’s idea of riding “The Trump Train.” What makes him smart is he is right more often than he is ever wrong… and that makes this recent observation from him quite chilling.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

