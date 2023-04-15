Bud Light Posted a Cutesy Friday Message! It Bombed!

Before Anheuser Busch decided to appropriate what a woman is, they were $6 billion richer. It probably doesn’t matter since they are rich enough to go WOKE and make less money. They tweeted a cutesy message on Friday to mollify people rejecting their beer. It bombed.

They represent the male patriarchy at its worst, i.e., when men destroy the very essence of what a woman is. Who cares if Dylan Mulvaney dresses like a woman? He should do it if it makes him happy, but he is an activist. Therein lies the problem. It’s an in-your-face effort to diminish women.

The CEO put out a non-apology message, and it made everyone unhappy. Did you know he was CIA? They’re everywhere.

He’s also retired (we think) CIA. He was in the clandestine service! They’re everywhere!

Bud’s cutesy little Friday tweet drew some unwanted responses!

Sow. Reap. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 15, 2023

Yep but not drinking your beer ever again. pic.twitter.com/GcOZbsdIXl — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) April 15, 2023

No thank you. It’s Miller Time! pic.twitter.com/ygeZqzvGyA — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 15, 2023

Dude. No coming back from this now. — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) April 15, 2023

I’m willing to write such top tier content as this for the Bee just for the fun of it (at no charge!) https://t.co/H3OqOQ2ExO — Nathan Dahm (@NathanDahm) April 15, 2023

Yuengling is based and already on shelves in like half of US States now with plans to go nationwide soon. Plus, it’s like $8.99 a 6-pack (or maybe less depending on your area), which is competitive with the bigger woke corporate beer prices. — 🇺🇸Classified Docutarian🇺🇸 (@FlyingWasabi739) April 15, 2023

I genuinely thought this was a brilliant marketing move from Bud Light. I mean it is that, it’s just someone else has done it for them. Hilarious ad. Bravo 👌 👏 — Kenny Lomas (@KendrickLomarr) April 15, 2023

Related