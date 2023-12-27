What? Netanyahu Plans to Send Refugees to the US and Europe?

According to Alex Jones, Netanyahu wants to send radical Islamists to Europe and the United States in coordination with George Soros. They would be sent to Africa and shipped out from there. AA.com says Netanyahu wants voluntary migration of Palestinians to the West. Middle Eastern countries because they know how radical they are.

Israeli media on Monday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for plans to implement “voluntary migration” from the Palestinians in Gaza to other countries.

According to the Israel Hayom daily, Netanyahu made the comment during a closed-door parliamentary session for his ruling Likud Party lawmakers.

“Our problem is the countries that are willing to absorb (them), and we are working on it,” he reportedly said.

Danny Danon of the Likud Party said during the session that there are countries that actually raised this issue, including Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who is seeking the US Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

He added that Israel must form a committee to follow up the issue to ensure that anyone who wants to move to a third country can do that.

The United States government is willing to take them?

Alex Jones spoke with Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn about the horrific revelation. Gen. Flynn first addressed the lax security on October 7.

“I’ve walked that fence line and then in the towers that secure that part of the border of the Israeli border, the southern zone. They call it the southern zone border with Gaza.” There was a “breakdown of security for those seven hours that allowed Hamas to do such a deadly; I mean grave assault against children, women, girls, boys. I mean families. This savagery was committed by Hamas…somebody in the Israeli government is going to have to be held to account.”

He then jumped to this breaking news of Bibi planning to send these lunatic Islamofascists to the United States.

“Getting all of these refugees out of that part of the world, right? I mean not just Gaza, but that part of the world. First of all, and I’ve been very public about this. You don’t hear the other Middle Eastern countries screaming, going, we’ll take the Palestinians. We’ll take the Palestinians. No, because they don’t want to take the Palestinians into their country because they know what they’re going to get – the same exact problems that the Israelis currently have.

“And this whole thing about taking refugees now, this is all breaking news, this is all coming out right now, this whole thing about taking these refugees.

“So what do you want? Europe to take some more refugees? The United States to take some more refugees? Mark my words. You’re going to hear people in the United States of America and our government, and you’re going to hear all of these left progressives starting to scream, going, we have to protect these people. We should be bringing them to the United States just like Obama brought Somalis and put them in places like Wisconsin and Michigan and some other places.

“I mean these people in this country will be out of their minds if we start bringing in more of these radical Islamists into our country. So, a couple of things that are going on here.

“One of them is Bibi Netanyahu. He needs to still be sort of held to account; he needs to hold somebody to account for what happened on the 7th of October, and now to make this statement and to expect that the world is going to start taking these refugees? Wow, that’s why I’ve been saying this thing is not going to end anytime soon. It is going to go on and on and on, and we’re talking about a long winter folks.”

No way! We must march on D.C. We can’t have this.

Watch:

