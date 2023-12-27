Good News! There’s No Border Crisis, Just an Imperialism Crisis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka Sandy Cortez, is back, making stupefying comments that make no sense.

In the short clip below, she explained that there is no border crisis, just an imperialism and climate crisis.

“You’re talking about the border crisis, or why aren’t you talking about it in this way,” said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with unfettered certainty. “Well, we’re talking about it. They just don’t like how we’re talking about it because it’s not a border crisis, it’s an imperialism crisis, it’s a climate crisis, it’s a trade crisis. This is not a surge. These are CHILDREN, and they are not INSURGENTS, and we are not being INVADED, which, by the way, is a white supremacist idea philosophy.”

Wow, all this stupidity in only one paragraph. Where do you even start?

The “genius” bartender is back & claims there is no invasion at the border & it’s a climate crisis issue. Then AOC follows up with the ludicrous notion that the border invasion is just some white supremacist philosophy. You can’t make this BS up.pic.twitter.com/U270Fs8ilK — GT SD Jack’s (@realredsd) December 27, 2023

She makes no sense at all. It’s an imperialism crisis? We’re forcing them to come here so we can colonize them?

Look at all the children:

Thank you @IngrahamAngle for having me on your show. I’m honored to be featured with @BillMelugin_, who is doing a phenomenal job covering the border crisis for @FoxNews. Tapachula, Chiapas is filling up once again and come mid to late January, we will witness another massive… pic.twitter.com/YHlHbIWO7T — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) December 21, 2023

More children than I can count.

Lukeville, Ariz.—A large group of mostly male migrants, many from as far away as Africa, enter the U.S. illegally through the porous southern border. Video by @BillMelugin_: pic.twitter.com/yQDslHxEfJ — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 22, 2023

They’re just children, but we can’t understand why not a one says they came for the climate.

BIDEN BORDER CRISIS WORSENS Why are so many migrants coming now? BILL MELUGIN: “So, we asked that question to all of the migrants who’ve come across. “And a lot of answers we get is they felt now is the time. “And then we’ll push them, and we’ll say, well, why do you feel… pic.twitter.com/eMglqsoJ6F — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 19, 2023

Definitely not an invasion.

Here’s a larger example… Thanks Julio and Bill Melugin pic.twitter.com/ttDK9cx4lz — Joni Job (@jj_talking) December 20, 2023

