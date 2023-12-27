Good News! There’s No Border Crisis, Just an Imperialism Crisis

M Dowling
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka Sandy Cortez, is back, making stupefying comments that make no sense.

In the short clip below, she explained that there is no border crisis, just an imperialism and climate crisis.

“You’re talking about the border crisis, or why aren’t you talking about it in this way,” said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with unfettered certainty. “Well, we’re talking about it. They just don’t like how we’re talking about it because it’s not a border crisis, it’s an imperialism crisis, it’s a climate crisis, it’s a trade crisis. This is not a surge. These are CHILDREN, and they are not INSURGENTS, and we are not being INVADED, which, by the way, is a white supremacist idea philosophy.”

Wow, all this stupidity in only one paragraph. Where do you even start?

She makes no sense at all. It’s an imperialism crisis? We’re forcing them to come here so we can colonize them?

Look at all the children:

More children than I can count.

They’re just children, but we can’t understand why not a one says they came for the climate.

Definitely not an invasion.


