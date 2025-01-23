What Percentage of Gun Deaths Are by Suicide

Over half of all gun deaths in the United States are attributed to suicides. Sadly, this issue is rarely discussed in gun death conversations. We compiled a comprehensive report covering suicide-related gun deaths in the U.S.

If you’re in a hurry, here are the highlights from that report:

57% of all gun deaths between 2018 and 2024 were suicides.

White Americans were the most likely to die in a suicide-related gun death (83%), compared to 38% of Hispanic gun deaths and 17% of black gun deaths.

On average, 77% of gun deaths in all age groups were suicides. But the amount increases with age.

If you’re interested in getting the word out and discussing this very important topic, please feel free to review the full article here: Ammo.com Research: What Percentage of Gun Deaths Are Suicides

