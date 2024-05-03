What Protesters Want In Their Words –CIA, FBI, Where Are You?

The people in this clip shared by Megyn Kelly have accepted the Islamic propaganda that America was colonized by American settlers. This is the propaganda they use to demonize Israel. They are completely brainwashed and out of touch with reality, and they are subversives as Sentinel has repeatedly reported. When will the FBI go after them with a tenth of the enthusiasm they had for pursuing J6 rioters and paraders?

The first woman in the clip below says, “The quiet part out loud she wants to take down at least the whole university system,” as Megyn Kelly said.

“But it’s more than divestment as well. I think, given the fact that the University of California is founded on colonialism, it’s inherently a violent institution. There needs to be an addressment of US imperialism.”

“America is a secular colonial society,” the Arab professor is telling the students.

Another person interviewed:

PROTESTER: “What the actual conversation is –which is getting rid of this country, getting rid of this country.”

INTERVIEWER: “Getting rid of this country?”

PROTESTER: “Getting rid of America, getting rid of the West. this is what this is for.”

INTERVIEWER: “You want to get rid of America?”

PROTESTER: “Yes, everyone here understands that, at some level, we need to get rid of America completely.”

INTERVIEWER: “What should we do then?”

PROTESTER: “Decolonization, land back.”

INTERVIEWER: “Where should we go though?”

PROTESTER: “Our communities. We need to go leave the capitals, leave the central capitals of commerce, of capital itself.”

Islamic propaganda brainwashing the youth that America colonized by American settlers like they do with Israel pic.twitter.com/CYfiI3IYRr — Bob (@Bob029047979600) May 3, 2024

The Students Who Made GoFundMe

There was a moment of sanity amid all the campus chaos this week when a group of students at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill took a stand against anti-Israel agitators by protecting the American flag.

Megyn praised the young men for their patriotism, and it appears as though they have a lot more fans. A GoFundMe page set up to throw the fraternity a “rager” has now raised nearly half a million dollars.

On Thursday’s show, Megyn was joined by the hosts of The Fifth Column – Kmele Foster, Michael Moynihan, and Matt Welch – to discuss the fraternity brothers’ actions and why it serves as a glimmer of hope.

This might spread. The University of Mississippi sang them into oblivion:

A small group of Palestine protestors just showed up at University of Mississippi. Frat boys came out and drowned out the protesting with Star Spangled Banner. pic.twitter.com/ADYMAxQb8t — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 2, 2024

What do you think about this theory?

Megyn Kelly states fact

Why are all the protesters so unattractive? pic.twitter.com/Ku2ybLFLJw — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 1, 2024

FREE PALESTINE JUDGE LETS TROUBLEMAKERS GO

For more laughs. This is the judge who let all the I-5 occupiers in Seattle go without repercussions. She is a King County District Judge. Check out the eyelashes.

She is the judge in Washington who reportedly liked a “Free Palestine” post on social media and issued a ruling this week in a case involving several pro-Palestinian protesters.

On Wednesday, KOMO News in Seattle, Washington, reported that six defendants previously charged for a pro-Palestinian rally that forced the Interstate 5 in the city to shutdown, appeared in court for a hearing.

The Kings County Prosecutor’s Office charged five defendants with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct for the protest that took place in January. The sixth defendant was only charged with disorderly conduct, KOMO News reported.

According to KOMO news, Judge Andrea Jarmon who was overseeing the hearing, ruled that there was no probable cause for the criminal trespass charges against three defendants, siding with defense attorneys. Judge Jarmon ruled in favor of the prosecution in keeping the disorderly conduct charges against the defendants.

Get used to saying Supreme Court Justice Andrea Jarmon. You heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/QWcHCzo04I — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 3, 2024

Related