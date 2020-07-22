What to do about Portland & rioting in other blue cities

What should President Trump do?

The communists in Portland continued to march through the downtown, throwing smoke grenades and fireworks to cover their advance. They brought a lot more leftists with them, even some more ‘moms,’ who are largely the antifa women.

WHAT THE WSJ SAYS TRUMP SHOULD DO

The Wall Street Journal has a piece out today by The Editorial Board titled, The Mess in Portland.

The op-ed begins: Anarchists and rioters have wreaked havoc on Portland, Ore., for nearly two months. Democrats have excused and emboldened them, and they’re now claiming the real problem is that federal law enforcement has intervened to restore order. Maybe the feds should leave and let the city put out its own fires.

In the article, the Board explained that the Democrats are now blaming the federal agents for the nearly two months of violence, looting, property damage, and arson.

The Editorial Board concluded: We understand Mr. Trump’s desire to restore order, but he’s also saving Democrats from themselves. State and local Democrats will blame federal intervention for any and all disorder, deflecting attention from their own failures. The media will echo whatever they say. Progressives run Portland, Chicago, New York, and other cities now experiencing a surge of violence. If they want to indulge the mayhem, then let them live with the consequences.

Joe Biden is with the protesters 100%. He said yesterday, “We have a President who is determined to sow chaos and division. To make matters worse than better.” He had no unkind words for the rioters.

Unfortunately, if the law and order president doesn’t react, how can he appeal on those grounds? For now, the agents are protecting federal buildings and that does seem appropriate. They are using unmarked cars to get the lay of the land without being attacked but they are all identified. If you heard differently, you heard wrong.

President Trump wants to send 150 agents into Chicago to help, perhaps as advisers, local police. The union begged them to come and now the union president is being trashed. Fourteen or seventeen people were shot at a funeral in Chicago last night alone, 70 were shot over the weekend and 10 died. Do we let them die because that is what the people voted for when they picked these hard-left politicians?

These people rioting in Portland are not protesters nor are they exercising their 1st Amendment rights. They are communist insurrections as they themselves have made clear.

Can President Trump win either way, by going in or not? He doesn’t have the media. They are very corrupt, an arm of the far-left Democrats. Democrats support anarcho-communists. And too many Republicans won’t say anything.

THE WELL-TRAINED TERRORISTS ADVANCE

Activists threw smoke grenades and fireworks to cover their advance. The protest crowd has retaken Lownsdale Park Square. #PortlandProtest #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ULp1PRuyTR — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) July 22, 2020

OFFICERS ARE IDENTIFIED

They are still claiming the officers are unidentified, but that is not true. It’s another lie that even the right thinks is true.

.@CBPMarkMorgan shuts down antifa lie that DHS officers are “unidentified.” Every officer is identified clearly on the front, back & sides. They no longer display a name because of doxing that endangers their families. Instead, they wear an ID patch. https://t.co/OEk9nfCOHj pic.twitter.com/gVu3gBJclU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

ANTIFA MOMS, NOT MOMS

Many of the ‘moms’ are the same antifa who have ‘demonstrated.’ That’s another lie.

I recognize a lot of the so-called “moms” as the same antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago. They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics. Most of these people aren’t mothers & many don’t even identify as female. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/UPffcao0fv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

NOT PEACEFUL PROTESTERS RILED UP BY THE FEDS

They’re not peaceful protesters. Another lie.

Antifa black bloc is assaulting a man. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/OxSQBwthjP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

Antifa black bloc militant beats up BLM supporting photographer @MasonLakePhoto. Mason Lake was accused of communicating with Portland Police and a bounty had been put on him on social media by #antifa. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pwvtWMpUeC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

THEY SEE IT AS WAR AGAINST THE USA, THEY’RE TRAITORS

“Peaceful protesters at war with the United States, literally.

Rioters carrying shields rush back to the Portland federal courthouse after law enforcement return inside. Rioters cheer and celebrate, claiming it to be a battle victory. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/UORcZiuOBW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

Rioters gather in military-style formation with their shields. The area outside the Portland federal courthouse is blanketed in tear gas. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/BiP6Vb7sjT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

Clearing out the blockade.

Federal law enforcement move rioters back after they barricaded the courthouse’s front door. The officers clear out their blockade. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/7yfxnNRwQc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020