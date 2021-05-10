What to expect today in Maricopa County audit









What to expect today in the Maricopa County audit. Passwords and routers that were illegally withheld must be turned over.

And thanks, but no thanks to Biden’s partisan DoJ.

Busy week expected in court and on audit floor as counting continues. Routers and passwords withheld by Maricopa County will be front and center, AZ Senate pushing back hard against DOJ interference. AZGOP Chairwoman @kelliwardaz tells us what to expect. #AmericasAudit pic.twitter.com/fvbyVkcSAx — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) May 9, 2021

Related